Postgame Report: McLeod Seals Win Over Washington

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles entered the half losing a game that should be the biggest of their season.

Instead of prepared, they looked like they had never seen this team before. The defense made zero stops in the first half and managed to get their one interception called back on a useless penalty.

The offense was more of the same with Jalen Hurts making just enough plays to pad his stat sheet with underthrows and missed receivers that ended all bot one drive in the first half.

At least the defense stepped up in the second half to shut down Washington's offense and let the struggling Eagles offense garner just enough yardage to squeak out a win.