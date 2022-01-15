Rangers Fight Back, Flyers Losing Streak Hits 7

But the New York Rangers stormed right back to tie it up just 37 seconds later. Less than three minutes after that, they had the goal that decided the game, taking a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center to extend the Flyers losing streak to seven games.

For a team still in search of its first win of 2022, perhaps one of the newest members of the lineup scoring his first goal could provide a spark. With 9:49 left in the third period, it seemed like that was the case. Cam York 's first NHL goal had the Flyers in front.

The Rangers had all of the early momentum, getting off to a fast start in chances and shot attempts. Their dominance in possession early allowed them to get an early power play, and they wasted no time taking advantage.

Mika Zibanejad fired a one-timer from the left circle, beating Carter Hart and making it 1-0 Rangers at 5:54 to the delight of the numerous Rangers fans in attendance.

The Flyers did not have a shot on goal until nearly the 11-minute mark, but they quickly got the scoring chance needed to tie the game. Scott Laughton centered and his attempt was tipped by Travis Konecny. Igor Shesterkin made the save, but the rebound came out to Oskar Lindblom, who tallied on the backhand to make it a 1-1 game with his fifth goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, the Rangers led in shots, 8-6.

Both teams had power-play opportunities in the second period, but could not score. There were some good end-to-end action mixed with some sloppy play from both sides, as the game entered the final period in the same 1-1 tie. Shots were 20-13 Rangers through two periods.

The Flyers got the lead in the third period. After a driving play to the net by Zack MacEwen, a failed clear came back to York, who fired a shot past Shesterkin for his first NHL goal at 10:11.

The lead lasted just 37 seconds. The Rangers stormed back the other way and got a goal from Filip Chytil on the doorstep to even things back up at two with 9:12 to play.

Less than three minutes later, the Rangers got the lead again. Adam Fox was able to walk in and put a chance on goal that was deflected by Chris Kreider for his 24th goal of the season with 6:30 to play.

That proved to be the game-winning goal. The Flyers attempted to get the equalizer, but were unable to get set up in the closing seconds.

Shesterkin finished with 26 saves in the win. Hart made 24 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

Artemi Panarin and Fox finished with two assists each for the Rangers.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Monday night as they start a home-and-home with the New York Islanders on the road. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Rangers 1 0 2 3 Flyers 1 0 1 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYR Mika Zibanejad (14) PP (Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin) 5:54

PHI Oskar Lindblom (5) (Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton) 11:45

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

PHI Cam York (1) (Unassisted) 10:11

NYR Filip Chytil (4) (Panarin, Ryan Strome) 10:48

NYR Chris Kreider (24) (Fox, Kaapo Kakko) 13:30

Game Statistics