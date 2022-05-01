Terry Nets Hat Trick, Ducks Down Flyers

The Ducks were in the same position, with several players also out on COVID protocol, but that didn't stop them from showing just how much talent they possess. Troy Terry scored a hat trick as the Flyers finished a four-game road trip with a third straight loss, 4-1, in Anaheim.

The Flyers were already dealt a blow to the lineup a few hours before Tuesday's game with Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov entering COVID protocol. That left them to pick up the pieces with a makeshift lineup.

It didn't take long for the Ducks to get on the board. An angle shot by Hampus Lindholm was tipped by Terry and into the net. The shot was initially ruled to have hit the post, but after review, it was determined that the puck had entered the net for a goal at 3:21.

Near the midpoint of the period at 9:41, Terry struck again for his second goal of the night. The Ducks cleared the zone off a face-off and Terry was able to catch up to it. He caught Travis Sanheim flat-footed and made the move around him to go on a breakaway, going to the backhand for his 20th goal of the season.

The Flyers did get on the board late in the period. With 1:18 left in the first, Cam Atkinson was on the receiving end of a pass from Joel Farabee for the tip from the slot, bringing the margin back to one with his 13th goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-5 Anaheim.

The Flyers and Ducks matched with nine shots each in the second period. The Flyers came away with nothing to show for their attempts, but the Ducks were able to strike late in the period on the power play.

Sonny Milano cashed in on a cross-ice pass from Rickard Rakell and scored into an open net to make it 3-1 with 2:11 to play in the period. The Flyers challenged for goalie interference, but the call on the ice stood and the Flyers closed the period shorthanded with a delay of game penalty.

Through two periods, shots were 18-14 Anaheim.

The Flyers were able to generate some quality chances in the third, out-shooting the Ducks, 15-12. John Gibson stood tall, finishing off the victory for Anaheim. Terry iced the game late with his hat-trick goal into an empty net.

Gibson finished with 28 saves in the win. Carter Hart stopped 26 shots in his return to action.

In addition to Terry's hat trick, Jamie Drysdale had two assists in the win.

The Flyers return home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 0 0 1 Ducks 2 1 1 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

ANA Troy Terry (19) (Hampus Lindholm, Jamie Drysdale) 3:21

ANA Terry (20) (Drysdale, Isac Lundestrom) 9:41

PHI Cam Atkinson (13) (Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton) 18:42

2nd Period

ANA Sonny Milano (9) PP (Rickard Rakell, Sam Steel) 17:49

3rd Period

ANA Terry (21) PP-EN (Max Comtois) 19:11

Game Statistics