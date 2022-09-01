Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Tyree Jackson Suffers Torn ACL

The Eagles Road to Super Bowl LVI Starts with the Reigning, Defending Champs

01/09/2022

“To be the man, you gotta beat the man. Woooo!” - Ric Flair, 16-time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion

The Philadelphia Eagles quest for their second Super Bowl championship begins in Tampa, FL with the reigning, defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. This will be second time the Birds tangle with the Bucs this season.   Tampa Bay defeated the Eagles 28-22 in a week 6 match up in Philadelphia. Expect a prime time matchup with a Jalen Hurts vs Tom Brady storyline leading the way.  

Sports Talk Philly will have you covered through out the week leading up to kickoff. Here’s a snapshot of what we’ve got coming up:

• Know Thy Opponent 

• Eagles-Buccaneers Playoff History

• Team Comparisons

• Game Preview 

Sports Talk Philly Writer’s Roundtable: Eagles-Buccaneers Predictions 

 

 

