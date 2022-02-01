Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Seal Victory with Late Interception
Eagles-Cowboys Week 18 Game Flexed to Saturday Night

They're In! Eagles Return to the NFL Playoffs

01/02/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles are returning to the NFL Playoffs after an incredible series of events on Sunday.  The Birds took care of business and defeated Washington, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Houston Texans, and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. The trifecta gives the Eagles their first playoff berth since 2019. 

The Eagles, who begun the season 2-5, are now in position to rest their starters next week when Dallas comes to the Linc. In fact, Nick Sirianni is only the fourth rookie coach to take his team from a 2-5 start to a winning record and only the second (Reich ‘18) to make the postseason. fourth rookie coach to

This scenario was hard to imagine at the beginning of November.  However, a dedication to running the football, taking pressure off a young quarterback, and opportune defense has made the Eagles one of the hottest teams headed into the the post season. 

The Eagles are projected to play the Rams on “Wildcard Weekend” according to ESPN. However, the opponent is not set in stone. The Rams, Tampa Bay, and Dallas are all potential opponents for the Eagles. 

