Tuesday’s Flyers-Hurricanes Game Postponed

But as of Monday night, that game is now being postponed. Due to COVID issues affecting the Flyers, Tuesday’s game is off with a make-up date yet to be determined.

The Flyers were set to open up a week with three games on the schedule on Tuesday night. It would begin against the NHL’s leading team in points percentage, the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Flyers played three games last week without Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov and added Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim to the COVID list on Wednesday after the final game of a four-game road trip in Anaheim. On Monday, Sanheim returned from COVID protocol, but Justin Braun entered protocol. It was still being determined as of Monday afternoon if Giroux, Provorov, and Konecny would be able to clear protocol ahead of Tuesday’s game.

With Tuesday’s game being postponed, it either means more positive tests were discovered as of Monday evening or the tests for Giroux, Provorov, and Konecny returned and did not allow them to exit protocol, thus leaving the Flyers shorthanded for yet another game.

This is the fifth Flyers game postponed this season. They had a game on Nov. 30 postponed due to COVID issues affecting the New York Islanders. That game was rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, and the game against the Detroit Red Wings, scheduled for the same night, was postponed. When the NHL paused the schedule over the holiday break, two more games against the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins were also postponed.

This leaves the Flyers with four games to be rescheduled, likely over the original break for the Winter Olympics.

The Flyers are next scheduled to be on the ice on Thursday night to take on the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.