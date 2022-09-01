Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Eagles Fight, then Fold, in 51-26 Loss to Dallas in Playoff Tune-Up

Tyree Jackson Suffers Torn ACL

01/09/2022
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles rested almost all of their starters Saturday night.

It proved to be the right move as the Birds had at least seven players limp off the field. While none are necessarily starters, players like Shaun Bradley, Tyree Jackson and Andre Dillard provide valuable depth and could miss out on playoff experience.

It appears that Jackson will miss more than just that time, however.

NFL Network's Mike Garafalo reports that the injury Jackson suffered was indeed a torn ACL.

With an injury like this, Jackson likely won't be 100% until nearly a year from now and he will miss a lot of time rehabbing, leaving him unable to participate in most or all of the offseason workouts and preseason before the next season.

It's another tough break for a guy who missed parts of this season with a different injury after converting from a college quarterback to play the tight end position.

He did at least get to record his first NFL catch and touchdown on Saturday night.

Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll are on the COVID list, but should be back for the Eagles playoff game. Jackson is on the 53-man roster and will almost certainly be placed on IR so that the Birds can promote one of Richard Rodgers or Noah Togiai to serve as the team's third option at the position for their playoff run.

Posted by on 01/09/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)