Tyree Jackson Suffers Torn ACL

It appears that Jackson will miss more than just that time, however.

It proved to be the right move as the Birds had at least seven players limp off the field. While none are necessarily starters, players like Shaun Bradley, Tyree Jackson and Andre Dillard provide valuable depth and could miss out on playoff experience.

NFL Network's Mike Garafalo reports that the injury Jackson suffered was indeed a torn ACL.

The MRI revealed bad news for #Eagles TE Tyree Jackson. Source says he has a torn ACL. Frustrating for Jackson and the team, as he’ll miss some valuable on-field time this spring and likely summer as he rehabs. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2022

With an injury like this, Jackson likely won't be 100% until nearly a year from now and he will miss a lot of time rehabbing, leaving him unable to participate in most or all of the offseason workouts and preseason before the next season.

It's another tough break for a guy who missed parts of this season with a different injury after converting from a college quarterback to play the tight end position.

He did at least get to record his first NFL catch and touchdown on Saturday night.

Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll are on the COVID list, but should be back for the Eagles playoff game. Jackson is on the 53-man roster and will almost certainly be placed on IR so that the Birds can promote one of Richard Rodgers or Noah Togiai to serve as the team's third option at the position for their playoff run.