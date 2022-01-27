Union Sign Danish Superstar Mikael Uhre

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The Union announced on Jan. 27 that they have signed Danish forward Mikael Uhre to a three-year Designated Player contract, with an option for a fourth year, in exchange for unknown transfer fee.

Uhre, who transferred to Philadelphia from Brøndby IF, was the Golden Boot winner in the Danish Superliga, and will be added to the Union’s active roster following the acquisition of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa. Last season, he scored 21 goals and six assists in 34 appearances, all of which were starts. In addition to his Golden Boot, Uhre was named Danish Superliga Player of the Season. So far this season, he as 14 goals in 26 appearances (24 starts). His 11 goals in 16 league games currently lead the entire league.

The 27-year-old is also capped for the Danish national team, having received his first senior-call up in November of last year. He made his full debut in a 2-0 loss against Scotland.

Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said of Uhre’s transfer, “We have been following Mikael for some time as he has developed and risen through the Danish Superliga, and we are excited to complete this deal to bring him to the Union. We are always looking for ways to improve the quality of our roster and we believe Mikael, having become a top player in Denmark, is a good fit for our system and will be an integral piece in our continued growth as a club. We are looking forward to welcoming him as we build on the success of last year and turn our attention to the 2022 season.”