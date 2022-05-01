Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Tuesday’s Flyers-Ducks Game

USFL Draft Set for February 22-23, Key Dates and Player Eligibilty Announced

01/05/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Major football news broke on November 22 when Fox Sports announced the return of the United States Football League (USFL) after a 37-year absence.  Little was known about the league at the time of the announcement other than the teams that would make up the revived USFL.  We now have more information, particularly the league “draft,” training camp dates, and an interesting caveat regarding league eligibility. 

As first reported by Philly Stars Blog and confirmed by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, a memo was sent to all NFL Players Association contract advisors advising (ironically) that a “player selection meeting” will take place on February 22-23.  In order to be eligible for the fancy titled draft, the player must sign with the league prior to that date.  An interesting rule for the USFL is what age a player is eligible to be drafted into the league. 

 

In a break from traditional football thinking, the USFL will allow any player to be eligible if they’ve graduated from high school in 2020 or earlier.  In theory, a player can opt out of college after two years and join the league.  This caveat is something to keep an eye on especially in the age of the NCAA transfer portal. 

A few other notes, training camps will open on March 21 and the season will kick off in April with games on Fox Sports and NBC.  Each team will have a 38-player active roster and a seven person practice squad.  Players will be paid by the league and will be eligible to receive “win bonuses.”

Posted by on 01/05/2022 in Eagles, USFL Stars, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)