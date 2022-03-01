YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #135 - Absolutely Walked

The YWT Podcast is back. This week, the Flyers returned from the extended holiday break and kept their points streak alive for two more games before losing it against the Kings.

The guys break down the games this week, the NHL's COVID pause, opting out of the Olympics and World Juniors being cancelled, while also looking ahead to the new year for the Flyers and examining Sean Couturier's injury. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

