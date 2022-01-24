YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #138 - It's A Losing Streak

The YWT Podcast is back and the Flyers made history this week, and not in a good way.

The guys discuss another 10-game "winless" streak, which has now reached 11 games, how this has happened again, and the rarity of it occurring in the first half of the season. They also look at the injuries to Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

