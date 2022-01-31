YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #139 - Who Holds The Keys?

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
01/31/2022

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back and the Flyers have finally won a game! They made some more history along the way, reaching a franchise-record 13 straight losses before snapping the losing streak with a win on Saturday against the Kings. There was also a press conference during the week with Dave Scott and Chuck Fletcher that provides much of the talking points.

The guys discuss the recent losses and the win that snapped the streak and recap the press conference and what was said and reaction to it all. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for another episode.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

Posted by on 01/31/2022 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast, Podcasts | | Comments (0)

