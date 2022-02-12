12 Players Sixers Could Target In Non-Simmons Deals Before Trade Deadline

Regardless of whether general manager Daryl Morey pulls the trigger on a Simmons deal, the Sixers could use some help along the edges of their roster. The team could look to improve their backup point guard position, add more shooters or they could look to make a move to improve their rebounding and defense at the wing positions.

All eyes will be on the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the trade deadline. Will they trade Ben Simmons before the deadline or will that saga last into the offseason? Rumors will continue to churn out in the coming days. The Feb. 10 trade deadline sits just five days away.

Justin Holiday

A former Sixer from way back in the 2012-13 season, Holiday has taken some big strides in his game over the past couple seasons. He has established himself as a solid two-way player off the bench. In 28.9 minutes per game this season for the Indiana Pacers, Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals per game. He is a solid three-point shooter, knocking them down at a 38.0 percent clip on 6.9 attempts per game this season. The one catch is that Holiday reportedly is unvaccinated, which could potentially drive down the cost to trade for him.

Josh Hart

One of the more costly names on this list, Hart would be a perfect fit for the Sixers. He is a great defender, averaging 1.1 steals per game for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He is in the midst of the best season of his career, averaging a career-high 13.4 points per game to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He has not made the jump many expected of him in terms of his three-point shooting ability, shooting just 34.5 percent from deep for his career. However, he provides a ton of what the Sixers are lacking (perimeter defense, rebounding). A potential deal for Hart could include Danny Green or Furkan Korkmaz and a draft pick.

Kenrich Williams

Williams is an intriguing player for the Sixers. He has grown to become a quality role player off the bench, and he would be a great addition to help the team's poor rebounding abilities. He is averaging 7.0 rebounds per 36 minutes for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. He is also capable of knocking down the occasional three-pointer, as evidenced by his 40.8 percentage from deep on 2.0 attempts per game over the previous two seasons. The Thunder are reportedly asking for a first-round pick in return for Williams. If their asking price comes down at all, the Sixers should jump all over this.

Dennis Schroder

Schroder was a player I was eyeing ever since last offseason. He would be a solid scorer off the bench who is also capable of running the offense as the backup point guard. He is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc for the Boston Celtics this season. He excels at getting to the rim, shooting 53.6 percent on shots from inside of 10 feet from the basket. The Sixers are in great need of someone who can create for himself off the bench, and Schroder would be a good fit.

Patrick Beverley

Beverley would be an intriguing trade target for the Sixers. He is a pesky defender who also has the ability to space the floor with his three-point shooting ability. While he is having a down year from deep this season (33.1 percent), he has a history of being an above average outside shooter (39.3 percent from deep on 4.1 attempts per game since the 2015-16 season). He does not have the shot creation ability the Sixers are looking for, but his defense and three-point shooting should keep the team interested if he becomes available.

Larry Nance Jr.

The Sixers would be one of many teams targeting Nance if he becomes available before the trade deadline. Nance is highly versatile on both ends of the floor. He has good athleticism and is usually a solid outside shooter, although he is having a down year from three-point range, shooting just 30.6 percent on 1.7 attempts per game this season. He would be a useful player for the Sixers, capable of filling in as the third-string center in spurts while also being able to play next to Embiid due to his ability to space the floor.

Eric Gordon

Gordon might be past his prime, but he is still capable of being a useful player. He is in the midst of one of his best seasons from three-point range, shooting 42.7 percent on 5.2 attempts per game. He also provides some of the shot creation ability the Sixers are in dire need of, especially coming off the bench. If the Sixers could acquire him for a reasonable price, they should jump all over the opportunity.

D.J. Augustin

Augustin, like Gordon, is another player past his prime who still could be useful player for the Sixers. He might not eat up a lot of minutes, but he would be an improvement at the backup point guard position. He has veteran savvy and is a good three-point shooter, knocking them down at a 40.6 percent clip this season. Do not expect him to eat up a ton of minutes, he is only averaging 15.0 minutes per game for the Houston Rockets this season, but he could be a useful player off the bench for the Sixers.

Jae'Sean Tate

Tate would be a fantastic pickup for the Sixers at the trade deadline. He is a solid player for the Houston Rockets, averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for them this season. He also is only 26 years old and is under team control through the 2022-23 season (he would also be a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season). He is also a solid defender, averaging 0.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per game this season. He is not a good three-point shooter, but his other abilities combined with his team-friendly contract more than make up for it.

Torrey Craig

Craig would be a valuable addition to the Sixers roster. He is a solid perimeter defender and a good rebounder for the wing position, averaging 6.7 rebounds per 36 minutes this season for the Indiana Pacers. He also brings the ability to knock down the occasional three-pointer, shooting 33.3 percent from deep on 2.3 attempts per game for his career. He would not be a flashy pickup, but the team would know what they are getting if they choose to trade for him.

Terrence Ross

Ross would be a great fit as a scoring threat off the bench for the Sixers. He is in the midst of a down season for the Orlando Magic, one of the worst teams in the NBA, but he still provides a scoring punch as shown by him averaging 11.3 points per game this season. In the three seasons prior to this one, he averaged 15.1 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three-point range. He would fit right in as a microwave scorer off the bench.

Doug McDermott

It took a few years, but McDermott has developed into being a solid scorer off the bench. He is averaging 11.7 points per game for the San Antonio Spurs this season. His most valuable trait is his ability to shoot from beyond the arc, making 43.5 percent of his 5.3 attempts per game from three-point range this season. He does not provide much else, but his lethal shooting ability would be more than enough to make it worthwhile for the Sixers to consider trading for him before the trade deadline.