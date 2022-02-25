Art of War MMA Continues it’s Ascension with Two Stacked Nights in South Philly

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia mixed martial arts scene has been on fire as of late and Art of War Cagefighting (AOWCF) is an integral part of the reason. AOWCF, owned and operated by Philadelphia native Mike Bickings, has been running events in the Northeast since April 2017 and was the early home to UFC veterans Andre Petroski, Chris Daukaus, and Kyle Daukaus.

The promotion recently announced 2-night extravaganza taking place at the brand new Live! casino and hotel in South Philly. All Star Weekend 3, the company’s largest show to date, is set to feature undefeated heavyweight Patrick “The Brick” Brady, a prospect that the UFC has eyes on.

Press release Art of War Cage Fighting, Pennsylvania’s dominant brand of regional mixed martial arts arrives at Live Casino-Hotel Philadelphia for All Star Weekend 3. Back to back nights of action, April 1 and 2. Don’t miss a weekend of stacked cards, featuring South Philly’s own John “Johnny Garb” Garbarino, undefeated heavyweight knock out artist, Patrick “The Brick” Brady, Matt “White Chocolate” Turnbull, Shawn Stefanelli, Will Dill, Trent Stump, Tim Sylvester and much more. Two nights, two shows and nonstop action. Also available on PPV via the Starfund app. Doors open at 6 p.m., the action starts at 7 p.m.

The events will also mark the promotions pay-per-view debut on the Starfund streaming app. Sports Talk Philly will have coverage from now until fight night.