Bryce Harper Teases Playing for Tokyo Giants with MLB Regular Season Delay Looming

Harper is joking (hopefully) on his Instagram story, but it lends credence to the talk that baseball’s regular season is not likely to start on time after a disastrous day of negotiations between both sides.

Negotiations between MLB owners and the Players Association are going so poorly that one of baseball’s biggest stars is teasing going to the “Land of the Rising Sun” to get his hacks in. Bryce Harper/IG

The owners set today, February 28, as a deadline to come to an agreement to prevent a delay to the start of the regular season. While positive momentum was building after a somewhat productive weekend of meetings, the wheels reportedly fell off today. Spring training is on the verge of being cancelled and it’s highly unlikely that baseball will open the schedule on March 31.

In fact, owners are allegedly “okay” with missing up to a months worth of regular season games.

That’s one way to win in the minds of fans! Perhaps Commissioner Rob Manfred has never heard the saying “out of sight, out of mind.”

If anyone cares anymore, and it looks like they don’t, the negotiations will continue on Tuesday.