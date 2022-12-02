Report: Jason Kelce Returning for Another Season

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
02/12/2022

Did you hear that? That sound was the collective sigh of relief coming from the NovaCare complex and the city of Philadelphia. 

 

The reason? The apparent return of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce for another season in midnight (and hopefully Kelly) green and silver. 

 

Kelce was set to retire at the conclusion of this past season however he had a change of heart writes the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. If the change of heart holds true, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t, Kelce would be back for his 12th season in Philadelphia. 

 

Kelce’s return would solidify one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The Eagles rushing offense ranked No. 1 in the League last season. The Birds rushed for over 125-yards in 12-games including a streak of nine weeks in a row. The four-time All-Pro’s return allows the Eagles another season to find and/or groom his replacement and another season for Kelce to mentor the offensive line room. 

 

