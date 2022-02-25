Eagles Add Depth On Defensive Line

The team announced the signing of Renell Wren, a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals who was with their practice squad through their Super Bowl run, which made him unavailable to the Eagles until recently.

The Eagles are betting on Wren being healthy to compete for a spot along the line.

Like 2021 Eagles pick Milton Williams, Wren has the versatility to play on the interior or at end, which probably was one of the things that attracted the Eagles attention.

Wren has had a tough go in his first couple years injurt-wise. Although he appeared in 11 games (two starts) in his first season, he only played 22% of the defensive snaps in those games, registering eight tackles. At that point, he landed on IR to end the season and began on the NFI to start the next season. Late in camp, he returned from NFI, but was placed on the list again just 10 days later. The lost time left Wren fighting for a spot before latching on with the Bengals practice squad this season.

He did appear in one game this season during week 18.

While his career has not gone as he's hoped, he was a member of the AFC Champion Bengals and the Eagles hope that they can work out some issues with technique to take advantage of his frame and strength to build solid depth.