Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Art of War MMA Continues it’s Ascension with Two Stacked Nights in South Philly

Eagles Add Depth On Defensive Line

02/25/2022
274805022_4990470627657337_1737968778779207269_n

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Friday, the Eagles made a move to add some depth to the trenches.

The team announced the signing of Renell Wren, a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals who was with their practice squad through their Super Bowl run, which made him unavailable to the Eagles until recently.

The Eagles are betting on Wren being healthy to compete for a spot along the line.

Like 2021 Eagles pick Milton Williams, Wren has the versatility to play on the interior or at end, which probably was one of the things that attracted the Eagles attention.

Wren has had a tough go in his first couple years injurt-wise. Although he appeared in 11 games (two starts) in his first season, he only played 22% of the defensive snaps in those games, registering eight tackles. At that point, he landed on IR to end the season and began on the NFI to start the next season. Late in camp, he returned from NFI, but was placed on the list again just 10 days later. The lost time left Wren fighting for a spot before latching on with the Bengals practice squad this season.

He did appear in one game this season during week 18.

While his career has not gone as he's hoped, he was a member of the AFC Champion Bengals and the Eagles hope that they can work out some issues with technique to take advantage of his frame and strength to build solid depth.

Posted by on 02/25/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)