Eagles Draft: Offensive Players to Watch in the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder was as inconsistent as his tape showed all season today. But this is a nice rep here. Went through progressions and threads the needle on this throw to the dig. It’s these flashes plays that get ppl giddy on Ridder. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/hBMSDLWJfu

QB Desmond Ridder (National Team, University of Cincinnati)- Ridder is listed at 6'4, 215-lbs and his lauded for his arm strength, mobility, ability to read a defense, and overall football IQ. The knock on him has been his inconsitency but it's nothing that can't be fixed with the correct coaching. Ridder, who led the first Group of 5 team to the College Football Playoff, is an intriguing prospect and project type of player. He should be available in the second or third round depending on how the quarterback chips fall.

QB Malik Willis (American Team, Liberty University)- Willis is similar in size and skill to Jalen Hurts and I originally wasn't going to slot him as a player to watch in this game because of his similarties to the incumnbent. However, Howie Roseman is allegedly intrguted by his skillset therefore keep an eye on the Liberty University product.

There will be plenty of offensive talent on display in the game. Here's are the offensive players to watch when you settle in on Saturday afternoon to watch the Reese's Senior Bowl (2:30 PM on NFL Network).

All eyes will be on Mobile, Alabama and the Reese's Senior Bowl this weekend as the path to the 2022 NFL Draft begins in earnest. The Philadelphia Eagles, owners of the 15th, 16th, and 19th picks in the first round, have many holes to fill on both sides of the football.

TE Greg Dulcich (American, UCLA)- Dulcich has shined during the practice week and is quickly rising up many draft boards due to his performance. He's a 6'4, 248-pounder who can run and catch like a wide reciever. Do the Eagles need another tight end? Not necesarily however Dulcich would be a perfect compliment to Dallas Goedert and give Hurts another big target weapon in the passing game.

WR Khalil Shakir (National, Boise State)- Many draft experts consider Shakir to be a "ready-made NFL slot reciever" who has the ability to make an immediate impact. He's exactly what Jalen Reagor isn't. The Eagles need to surround Jalen Hurts with as many offeensive weapons as possible and Shakir would fit the bill. The downside to Shakir is his size, 6'0, 190-lbs.

WR Jalen Tolbert (American, South Alabama)- Tolbert is a 6'4, 190-lbs downfield threat that greatly improved his draft stock during Senior Bowl week. One knock on the South Alabama product is his hands, Tolbert has had some issues with drops and that showed this week. He's an easy second round pick and bigger body that the Eagles could use at wide reciever.

WR Christian Watson (National, North Dakota State)- Watson has the size, 6'4, 211-lbs, that the Eagles desperately need at the wide receiver position. A slight knock coming into Senior Bowl week was Watson’s level of competition, North Dakota State plays in the FCS. However, great route running and hands calmed those concerns and have him climbing many draft boards.

OL Bernhard Raimann (National, Central Michigan)- A native of Austria, Raimann was orginally a tightend at Central Michigan before transitioning to offensive tackle. He's big, athletic, and was able to handle the increased level in competition during Senior Bowl week, MAC versus Power 5 prospects. Raimann is still a bit of a work in progress regarding his transition to offensive line but the Eagles have some time to work on that type of project. Oh by the way, Jason Peters was originally a tightend when he committed to the University of Arkansas.

OL Daniel Faalele (National, Minnesota)- Tell me if this one sounds familiar, a 6'8, nearly 400-lbs prospect from the "Land Down Under?" Faalele is just that, a native of Australia, he is rather new to the game of football but that didn't stop him from achieving first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. Faalele needs a bit of work but he has a solid football base that a coach like Jeff Stoutland could mold into the next Jordan Mailatta.

OL Zion Johnson (National, Boston College)- Johnson is a former offensive tackle who transitioned back to guard and saw his draftability grow because of it. He's had a very good week in Mobile and could slot in at guard or tackle in the pros. The Eagles will need to eventually add a replacement for Jason Kelce, most likely guard Jack Driscoll moving to center, making guard a primary target for the Eagles.







