Flyers-Blues: Game 51 Preview

02/22/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers managed to score the equalizer three times on Monday afternoon against the Hurricanes, continuing to close in on snapping another losing streak that is growing by the game. As with the previous two games of that streak, they found a way to lose late in overtime. 

It's a quick turnaround as the Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night, this time to take on the St. Louis Blues.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P St. Louis Blues GP G A P
Claude Giroux 47 16 22 38 Pavel Buchnevich 43 18 27 45
Cam Atkinson 50 17 20 37 Vladimir Tarasenko 44 18 27 45
Travis Konecny 48 8 22 30 Jordan Kyrou 45 18 26 44
Scott Laughton 47 10 13 23 Robert Thomas 42 7 32 39
James van Riemsdyk 50 11 9 20 Ivan Barbashev 48 15 19 34

Players To Watch 2-22

Travis Konecny continued his points streak with another assist in Monday's game, bringing it to six games. He has five assists, one each in the last five games. 
 
Pavel Buchnevich has had the hot hand of late. He's scored three goals in the last two games and has nine points in the last five games.  
 
Goalie Matchup 2-22

Martin Jones made 27 saves on 31 shots in Monday's overtime loss to Carolina. It was an unexpected start for Jones, who filled in after Carter Hart was ruled out with an eye infection. The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so the starting goalie will not be known until closer to game time. For now, assume Jones gets the call again, though the Flyers are hoping Hart will be available. Kirill Ustimenko was also called up to back up Jones on Monday.        

Jordan Binnington gets the start for the Blues. Binnington is on a personal three-game losing streak going back to Jan. 15. His last start came on Feb. 10, where he allowed five goals on 27 shots to New Jersey. During his three-game losing streak, Binnington has allowed 18 goals.   

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-22

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-22
 
Blues Scratches: Marco Scandella (injury), Dakota Joshua (healthy), Logan Brown (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. 
  • Blues: The Blues will get Vladimir Tarasenko back in the lineup after a one-game absence. The rest of the lineup will remain the same.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Blues (2nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Blues (6th)
  • Recent History vs. Blues
    • Jan. 15, 2020 - Flyers 4, Blues 3 (F/OT) (at STL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blues
    • Cam Atkinson - 20 GP, 5 G, 13 A, 18 P
    • Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P
    • Travis Konecny - 7 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
    • Martin Jones - 13 GP, 6-5-2, 1.97 GAA, .926 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs four points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 02/22/2022 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

