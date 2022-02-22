Flyers-Blues: Game 51 Preview
02/22/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers managed to score the equalizer three times on Monday afternoon against the Hurricanes, continuing to close in on snapping another losing streak that is growing by the game. As with the previous two games of that streak, they found a way to lose late in overtime.
It's a quick turnaround as the Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night, this time to take on the St. Louis Blues.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|St. Louis Blues
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|47
|16
|22
|38
|Pavel Buchnevich
|43
|18
|27
|45
|Cam Atkinson
|50
|17
|20
|37
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|44
|18
|27
|45
|Travis Konecny
|48
|8
|22
|30
|Jordan Kyrou
|45
|18
|26
|44
|Scott Laughton
|47
|10
|13
|23
|Robert Thomas
|42
|7
|32
|39
|James van Riemsdyk
|50
|11
|9
|20
|Ivan Barbashev
|48
|15
|19
|34
Martin Jones made 27 saves on 31 shots in Monday's overtime loss to Carolina. It was an unexpected start for Jones, who filled in after Carter Hart was ruled out with an eye infection. The Flyers did not have a morning skate, so the starting goalie will not be known until closer to game time. For now, assume Jones gets the call again, though the Flyers are hoping Hart will be available. Kirill Ustimenko was also called up to back up Jones on Monday.
Jordan Binnington gets the start for the Blues. Binnington is on a personal three-game losing streak going back to Jan. 15. His last start came on Feb. 10, where he allowed five goals on 27 shots to New Jersey. During his three-game losing streak, Binnington has allowed 18 goals.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Derick Brassard (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.
- Blues: The Blues will get Vladimir Tarasenko back in the lineup after a one-game absence. The rest of the lineup will remain the same.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Blues (2nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Blues (6th)
- Recent History vs. Blues
- Jan. 15, 2020 - Flyers 4, Blues 3 (F/OT) (at STL)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blues
- Cam Atkinson - 20 GP, 5 G, 13 A, 18 P
- Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P
- Travis Konecny - 7 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
- Martin Jones - 13 GP, 6-5-2, 1.97 GAA, .926 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs four points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
