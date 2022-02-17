Flyers-Capitals: Game 49 Preview

The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals .

The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P Cam Atkinson 48 17 20 37 Alex Ovechkin 49 31 31 62 Claude Giroux 45 16 21 37 Evgeny Kuznetsov 48 15 33 48 Travis Konecny 46 8 20 28 John Carlson 47 9 29 38 Scott Laughton 45 10 13 23 Tom Wilson 47 15 19 34 James van Riemsdyk 48 11 9 20 Dmitry Orlov 47 7 16 23

Scott Laughton continued his hot streak on Tuesday with a goal and an assist, extending his points streak to six games. He has four goals in that time, suddenly putting him just one back of a tie for third on the team.

From one Flyers killer last game to another in this one. Alex Ovechkin will be in town looking to continue his outstanding season and overall success against the Flyers. In their only meeting of the season, the Flyers held Ovechkin off the board, but he did just snap a six-game goalless drought with a pair of goals in his last game.

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones makes his first appearance since Jan. 25, when he made 29 saves on 33 shots in a loss to the Islanders. Jones has not won a game since Dec. 29 against Seattle. Ilya Samsonov gets the start for Washington. Samsonov made 33 saves on 34 shots in a win against Nashville on Tuesday. He has also won three of his four starts in February. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Derick Brassard (injury)

Capitals Scratches: Anthony Mantha (injury), T.J. Oshie (injury), Vitek Vanecek (injury), Justin Schultz (injury), Daniel Sprong (healthy), Matt Irwin (healthy)

Lineup Notes