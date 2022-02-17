Flyers-Capitals: Game 49 Preview
02/17/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining.
The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|48
|17
|20
|37
|Alex Ovechkin
|49
|31
|31
|62
|Claude Giroux
|45
|16
|21
|37
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|48
|15
|33
|48
|Travis Konecny
|46
|8
|20
|28
|John Carlson
|47
|9
|29
|38
|Scott Laughton
|45
|10
|13
|23
|Tom Wilson
|47
|15
|19
|34
|James van Riemsdyk
|48
|11
|9
|20
|Dmitry Orlov
|47
|7
|16
|23
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones makes his first appearance since Jan. 25, when he made 29 saves on 33 shots in a loss to the Islanders. Jones has not won a game since Dec. 29 against Seattle.
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for Washington. Samsonov made 33 saves on 34 shots in a win against Nashville on Tuesday. He has also won three of his four starts in February.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Derick Brassard (injury)
- Flyers: Gerry Mayhew returns to the lineup after missing a game with an eye injury. Jackson Cates comes out of the lineup.
- Capitals: Michal Kempny is in for Justin Schultz, who suffered an injury on Tuesday and is day-to-day. No other changes are expected.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Capitals (27th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Capitals (19th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Nov. 6, 2021 - Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at WSH)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 54 GP, 23 G, 26 A, 49 P
- Cam Atkinson - 28 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 43 GP, 12 G, 16 A, 28 P
- Martin Jones - 11 GP, 6-4-1, 2.82 GAA, .904 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs five points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
