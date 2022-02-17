Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Capitals: Game 49 Preview
02/17/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining.

The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals.  

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 48 17 20 37 Alex Ovechkin 49 31 31 62
Claude Giroux 45 16 21 37 Evgeny Kuznetsov 48 15 33 48
Travis Konecny 46 8 20 28 John Carlson 47 9 29 38
Scott Laughton 45 10 13 23 Tom Wilson 47 15 19 34
James van Riemsdyk 48 11 9 20 Dmitry Orlov 47 7 16 23

Players To Watch 2-17

Scott Laughton continued his hot streak on Tuesday with a goal and an assist, extending his points streak to six games. He has four goals in that time, suddenly putting him just one back of a tie for third on the team. 
 
From one Flyers killer last game to another in this one. Alex Ovechkin will be in town looking to continue his outstanding season and overall success against the Flyers. In their only meeting of the season, the Flyers held Ovechkin off the board, but he did just snap a six-game goalless drought with a pair of goals in his last game. 
 
Goalie Matchup 2-17

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones makes his first appearance since Jan. 25, when he made 29 saves on 33 shots in a loss to the Islanders. Jones has not won a game since Dec. 29 against Seattle.       

Ilya Samsonov gets the start for Washington. Samsonov made 33 saves on 34 shots in a win against Nashville on Tuesday. He has also won three of his four starts in February. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-17

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Derick Brassard (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-17
 
Capitals Scratches: Anthony Mantha (injury), T.J. Oshie (injury), Vitek Vanecek (injury), Justin Schultz (injury), Daniel Sprong (healthy), Matt Irwin (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Gerry Mayhew returns to the lineup after missing a game with an eye injury. Jackson Cates comes out of the lineup. 
  • Capitals: Michal Kempny is in for Justin Schultz, who suffered an injury on Tuesday and is day-to-day. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Capitals (27th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Capitals (19th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals
    • Nov. 6, 2021 - Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at WSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Claude Giroux - 54 GP, 23 G, 26 A, 49 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 28 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 43 GP, 12 G, 16 A, 28 P
    • Martin Jones - 11 GP, 6-4-1, 2.82 GAA, .904 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs five points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

