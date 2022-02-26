Flyers-Capitals: Game 52 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
02/26/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

For many games on this current streak, the Flyers have been in close games and either found a way to surrender a lead late or come up just short. It happened twice in short order to start the week, bringing their current winless streak to six games.

Just last Thursday, the Flyers had a 3-2 lead with under four minutes to play against the Washington Capitals, only to have it slip away in the final minutes of a 5-3 loss. The two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon.

Game time is 12:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P
Claude Giroux 48 16 22 38 Alex Ovechkin 51 32 31 63
Cam Atkinson 51 17 20 37 Evgeny Kuznetsov 50 15 34 49
Travis Konecny 49 8 23 31 John Carlson 49 10 30 40
Scott Laughton 48 10 13 23 Tom Wilson 49 15 19 34
James van Riemsdyk 51 11 9 20 Dmitry Orlov 49 7 17 24

Players To Watch 2-26

Joel Farabee makes his return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 20. Farabee has 11 goals in 33 games this season, including three in his previous 10 games prior to injury. 
 
Joe Snively has just 10 NHL games under his belt, but since scoring his first NHL goal on Feb. 10, he continues to find his game at this level. Snively has four goals and five points in his last five games, including scoring a goal against the Flyers last Thursday.  
 
Goalie Matchup 2-26

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers after missing a pair of games with an eye infection. Hart last played on Feb. 15 in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins, making 29 saves on 34 shots. Hart was scheduled to face Carolina earlier this week before being pulled due to the eye infection.        

Ilya Samsonov will get the start in goal for Washington. Samsonov allowed four goals on 21 shots in the loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Against the Flyers last Thursday, he allowed three goals on 33 shots in what ultimately became a win, despite giving up a go-ahead goal with 3:51 remaining in the third period. Prior to the loss on Thursday, Samsonov had won three of his last four starts.   

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-26

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Max Willman (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-26
 
Capitals Scratches: Anthony Mantha (injury), Vitek Vanecek (injury), Brett Leason (healthy), Matt Irwin (healthy), Michal Kempny (healthy), Daniel Sprong (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Farabee and Derick Brassard make their return to the lineup. Morgan Frost and Max Willman will come out of the lineup as a result. The rest of the lineup remains the same. 
  • Capitals: There are no anticipated changes to the Washington lineup from last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Capitals (28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Capitals (17th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals
    • Feb. 17, 2022 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 6, 2021 - Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at WSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Claude Giroux - 55 GP, 23 G, 27 A, 50 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 29 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
    • Gerry Mayhew - 2 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 2-3-1, 2.89 GAA, .907 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs four points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

