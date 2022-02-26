Flyers-Capitals: Game 52 Preview
02/26/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
For many games on this current streak, the Flyers have been in close games and either found a way to surrender a lead late or come up just short. It happened twice in short order to start the week, bringing their current winless streak to six games.
Just last Thursday, the Flyers had a 3-2 lead with under four minutes to play against the Washington Capitals, only to have it slip away in the final minutes of a 5-3 loss. The two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon.
Game time is 12:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|48
|16
|22
|38
|Alex Ovechkin
|51
|32
|31
|63
|Cam Atkinson
|51
|17
|20
|37
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|50
|15
|34
|49
|Travis Konecny
|49
|8
|23
|31
|John Carlson
|49
|10
|30
|40
|Scott Laughton
|48
|10
|13
|23
|Tom Wilson
|49
|15
|19
|34
|James van Riemsdyk
|51
|11
|9
|20
|Dmitry Orlov
|49
|7
|17
|24
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers after missing a pair of games with an eye infection. Hart last played on Feb. 15 in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins, making 29 saves on 34 shots. Hart was scheduled to face Carolina earlier this week before being pulled due to the eye infection.
Ilya Samsonov will get the start in goal for Washington. Samsonov allowed four goals on 21 shots in the loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Against the Flyers last Thursday, he allowed three goals on 33 shots in what ultimately became a win, despite giving up a go-ahead goal with 3:51 remaining in the third period. Prior to the loss on Thursday, Samsonov had won three of his last four starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Max Willman (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: Farabee and Derick Brassard make their return to the lineup. Morgan Frost and Max Willman will come out of the lineup as a result. The rest of the lineup remains the same.
- Capitals: There are no anticipated changes to the Washington lineup from last game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Capitals (28th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Capitals (17th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Feb. 17, 2022 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Nov. 6, 2021 - Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at WSH)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 55 GP, 23 G, 27 A, 50 P
- Cam Atkinson - 29 GP, 12 G, 8 A, 20 P
- Gerry Mayhew - 2 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
- Carter Hart - 6 GP, 2-3-1, 2.89 GAA, .907 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs four points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
