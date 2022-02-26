Flyers Hang On to Snap Losing Streak with Win Over Capitals

The Flyers held off a late surge by the Capitals to secure a 2-1 win, ending their losing streak at six games.

The Flyers were rapidly approaching another streak of historical proportions, though they were finding ways to lose games where they were in position to get the win. On Saturday afternoon, they finally got it done to end up on the right side of the result.

The Flyers wasted no time getting on the board. Just 11 seconds into the game, Claude Giroux got the puck from Cam Atkinson in the slot and fired a shot past Ilya Samsonov to make it 1-0 Flyers. It was Giroux's 17th goal of the season and 290th of his career, tying him with Eric Lindros for eighth all-time in Flyers history.

The Flyers killed off two penalties in the remainder of the period, including an additional roughing minor given to Zack MacEwen following a fight with Tom Wilson. As the penalty expired, the Flyers got a rush and added to their lead. A big hit by Rasmus Ristolainen behind the Flyers net allowed them to get possession, then led to a 3-on-1. Scott Laughton fed Atkinson, who had to regain control before lifting a shot over Samsonov to make it 2-0 with his first goal in eight games and 18th of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-9 Flyers.

The Capitals got another power-play chance in the second and made quick work of it. After T.J. Oshie drew a penalty against Isaac Ratcliffe, Oshie was on the receiving end of a pass from Nicklas Backstrom in the slot for the quick release and the goal to get Washington on the board at 6:53.

The Capitals controlled possession for most of the period, out-shooting the Flyers, 11-4. The Flyers did get 49 seconds of 5-on-3 time during the period, but were not able to take advantage of the opportunity.

Through two periods, Washington had a 20-18 lead in shots.

For most of the third period, the Flyers were defending their own zone. Down the stretch, the Flyers came up with some key blocks, notably the stick of Travis Sanheim and one final blocked shot by Patrick Brown.

Carter Hart made 27 saves in the win. Samsonov made 20 saves in the loss.

Atkinson finished with a goal and an assist.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night to continue the homestand against the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Capitals 0 1 0 1 Flyers 2 0 0 2

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Claude Giroux (17) (Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee) 0:11

PHI Atkinson (18) (Scott Laughton, Rasmus Ristolainen) 18:38

2nd Period

WSH T.J. Oshie (6) PP (Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov) 6:53

3rd Period

No Scoring

Game Statistics