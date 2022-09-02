Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Observations From Sixers' Loss to Suns, Wild Day of Trade News and Rumors

Flyers-Red Wings: Game 46 Preview

02/09/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

After taking a week off for the All-Star break, one that proved especially memorable for Claude Giroux, the Flyers return to the ice to begin the final 37 games of the 2021-22 season. Giroux is sure to be in the spotlight for the next several weeks leading to the trade deadline, as some potential changes start rolling in. For now, there are more games to be played, though the Flyers return with a relatively light schedule to start.

Their first game back from break comes on home ice against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Detroit Red Wings GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 45 17 19 36 Dylan Larkin 42 23 21 44
Claude Giroux 42 15 20 35 Tyler Bertuzzi 39 22 18 40
Travis Konecny 43 8 17 25 Lucas Raymond 47 11 24 35
Joel Farabee 33 11 7 18 Moritz Seider 47 4 25 29
James van Riemsdyk 45 11 7 18 Filip Hronek 45 4 19 23

Players To Watch 2-9

Derick Brassard returns to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 6. Brassard has been in and out of the lineup with injury multiple times this season. He suffered the injury on Nov. 23 and attempted a return on Dec. 8, only to be out of the lineup again after that. He again tried to return on Jan. 8, then exited midway through the game. Entering play on Nov. 23, Brassard had four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 16 games. 
 
Dylan Larkin was Detroit's lone All-Star and looks to pick up where he left off prior to the break. Larkin had points in three straight games, including three goals, to bring his season total to 44 on the season.  
 
Goalie Matchup 2-9

Carter Hart will get the start for the Flyers. Hart was excellent in his last start prior to the break, making 32 saves on 33 shots in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg. Hart has now won two straight games after a personal eight-game losing streak.       

Alex Nedeljkovic gets the start for Detroit. Nedeljkovic made 40 saves on 43 shots in a loss to the Kings last Wednesday in the final game before the break. He has just one win in his last six starts. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-9

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-9
 
Red Wings Scratches: Troy Stecher (injury), Mitchell Stephens (injury), Carter Rowney (injury), Nick Leddy (injury), Givani Smith (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: With Brassard coming back into the lineup, there are a few changes at forward. Morgan Frost and Jackson Cates remained in the minors after being sent down during the break. Isaac Ratcliffe was brought back up and will play on the fourth line. Brassard will center the third line. Cam York also remained in the minors following the break, so Nick Seeler will be back in the lineup on defense. 
  • Red Wings: No changes expected to the Detroit lineup. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Red Wings (27th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Red Wings (22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Red Wings
    • Feb. 3, 2020 - Flyers 3, Red Wings 0 (at DET)
    • Nov. 29, 2019 - Flyers 6, Red Wings 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
    • Claude Giroux - 25 GP, 7 G, 19 A, 26 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 35 GP, 17 G, 12 A, 29 P
    • Oskar Lindblom - 5 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
    • Carter Hart - 4 GP, 4-0-0, 2.24 GAA, .931 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 100 for his career.
    • Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs seven points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

02/09/2022

