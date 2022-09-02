Flyers-Red Wings: Game 46 Preview
02/09/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After taking a week off for the All-Star break, one that proved especially memorable for Claude Giroux, the Flyers return to the ice to begin the final 37 games of the 2021-22 season. Giroux is sure to be in the spotlight for the next several weeks leading to the trade deadline, as some potential changes start rolling in. For now, there are more games to be played, though the Flyers return with a relatively light schedule to start.
Their first game back from break comes on home ice against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Detroit Red Wings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|45
|17
|19
|36
|Dylan Larkin
|42
|23
|21
|44
|Claude Giroux
|42
|15
|20
|35
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|39
|22
|18
|40
|Travis Konecny
|43
|8
|17
|25
|Lucas Raymond
|47
|11
|24
|35
|Joel Farabee
|33
|11
|7
|18
|Moritz Seider
|47
|4
|25
|29
|James van Riemsdyk
|45
|11
|7
|18
|Filip Hronek
|45
|4
|19
|23
Carter Hart will get the start for the Flyers. Hart was excellent in his last start prior to the break, making 32 saves on 33 shots in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg. Hart has now won two straight games after a personal eight-game losing streak.
Alex Nedeljkovic gets the start for Detroit. Nedeljkovic made 40 saves on 43 shots in a loss to the Kings last Wednesday in the final game before the break. He has just one win in his last six starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: With Brassard coming back into the lineup, there are a few changes at forward. Morgan Frost and Jackson Cates remained in the minors after being sent down during the break. Isaac Ratcliffe was brought back up and will play on the fourth line. Brassard will center the third line. Cam York also remained in the minors following the break, so Nick Seeler will be back in the lineup on defense.
- Red Wings: No changes expected to the Detroit lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Red Wings (27th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Red Wings (22nd)
- Recent History vs. Red Wings
- Feb. 3, 2020 - Flyers 3, Red Wings 0 (at DET)
- Nov. 29, 2019 - Flyers 6, Red Wings 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
- Claude Giroux - 25 GP, 7 G, 19 A, 26 P
- Cam Atkinson - 35 GP, 17 G, 12 A, 29 P
- Oskar Lindblom - 5 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
- Carter Hart - 4 GP, 4-0-0, 2.24 GAA, .931 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 100 for his career.
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs seven points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
