Flyers-Red Wings: Game 47 Preview
02/12/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers took a two-game winning streak into the All-Star break, then returned with a disappointing showing against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss on home ice.
The two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon, this time in Detroit.
Game time is 12 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Detroit Red Wings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|46
|17
|19
|36
|Dylan Larkin
|43
|24
|22
|46
|Claude Giroux
|43
|15
|21
|36
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|40
|22
|19
|41
|Travis Konecny
|44
|8
|18
|26
|Lucas Raymond
|48
|12
|25
|37
|Scott Laughton
|43
|8
|11
|19
|Moritz Seider
|48
|4
|27
|31
|James van Riemsdyk
|46
|11
|7
|18
|Robby Fabbri
|46
|13
|11
|24
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart allowed five goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's game, including a couple goals he would like back. He'll be looking to bounce back in this one.
Alex Nedeljkovic is expected in goal for the Red Wings. Nedeljkovic made 21 saves on 24 shots in the win on Wednesday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Jackson Cates (healthy)
- Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen will miss the game with an injury. Kevin Connauton returns to the lineup to take his place. Jackson Cates was also recalled on an emergency basis on Friday, so there's a chance another forward will have to exit the lineup.
- Red Wings: Filip Hronek was placed in COVID protocol on Thursday. Troy Stecher could make his return to the blue line, but that remains to be seen until closer to game time.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Red Wings (26th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Red Wings (19th)
- Recent History vs. Red Wings
- Feb. 9, 2022 - Red Wings 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
- Claude Giroux - 26 GP, 7 G, 20 A, 27 P
- Cam Atkinson - 36 GP, 17 G, 12 A, 29 P
- Oskar Lindblom - 6 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
- Carter Hart - 4 GP, 4-1-0, 2.82 GAA, .915 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Sanheim will play in his 300th NHL game today.
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs six points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
