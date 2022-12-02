Flyers-Red Wings: Game 47 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
02/12/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers took a two-game winning streak into the All-Star break, then returned with a disappointing showing against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss on home ice.

The two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon, this time in Detroit.

Game time is 12 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Detroit Red Wings GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 46 17 19 36 Dylan Larkin 43 24 22 46
Claude Giroux 43 15 21 36 Tyler Bertuzzi 40 22 19 41
Travis Konecny 44 8 18 26 Lucas Raymond 48 12 25 37
Scott Laughton 43 8 11 19 Moritz Seider 48 4 27 31
James van Riemsdyk 46 11 7 18 Robby Fabbri 46 13 11 24

Players To Watch 2-12

Claude Giroux had an assist in the loss on Wednesday in his return from taking home All-Star Game MVP. As he approaches his 1,000th NHL game and 900 career points, he certainly has a chance to make what could be his final weeks in Philadelphia memorable. 
 
Dylan Larkin picked up where he left off before the break with a goal and an assist in Wednesday's win. Larkin has four goals in his last five games.  
 
Goalie Matchup 2-12

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart allowed five goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's game, including a couple goals he would like back. He'll be looking to bounce back in this one.       

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected in goal for the Red Wings. Nedeljkovic made 21 saves on 24 shots in the win on Wednesday. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-12

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Jackson Cates (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-12
 
Red Wings Scratches: Filip Hronek (COVID protocol), Mitchell Stephens (injury), Carter Rowney (injury), Nick Leddy (injury), Calvin Pickard (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen will miss the game with an injury. Kevin Connauton returns to the lineup to take his place. Jackson Cates was also recalled on an emergency basis on Friday, so there's a chance another forward will have to exit the lineup. 
  • Red Wings: Filip Hronek was placed in COVID protocol on Thursday. Troy Stecher could make his return to the blue line, but that remains to be seen until closer to game time. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Red Wings (26th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Red Wings (19th)
  • Recent History vs. Red Wings
    • Feb. 9, 2022 - Red Wings 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
    • Claude Giroux - 26 GP, 7 G, 20 A, 27 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 36 GP, 17 G, 12 A, 29 P
    • Oskar Lindblom - 6 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
    • Carter Hart - 4 GP, 4-1-0, 2.82 GAA, .915 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim will play in his 300th NHL game today.
    • Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs six points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

