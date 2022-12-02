Flyers-Red Wings: Game 47 Preview

The two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon, this time in Detroit.

The Flyers took a two-game winning streak into the All-Star break, then returned with a disappointing showing against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss on home ice.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Detroit Red Wings GP G A P Cam Atkinson 46 17 19 36 Dylan Larkin 43 24 22 46 Claude Giroux 43 15 21 36 Tyler Bertuzzi 40 22 19 41 Travis Konecny 44 8 18 26 Lucas Raymond 48 12 25 37 Scott Laughton 43 8 11 19 Moritz Seider 48 4 27 31 James van Riemsdyk 46 11 7 18 Robby Fabbri 46 13 11 24

Claude Giroux had an assist in the loss on Wednesday in his return from taking home All-Star Game MVP. As he approaches his 1,000th NHL game and 900 career points, he certainly has a chance to make what could be his final weeks in Philadelphia memorable.

Dylan Larkin picked up where he left off before the break with a goal and an assist in Wednesday's win. Larkin has four goals in his last five games.

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart allowed five goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's game, including a couple goals he would like back. He'll be looking to bounce back in this one. Alex Nedeljkovic is expected in goal for the Red Wings. Nedeljkovic made 21 saves on 24 shots in the win on Wednesday. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Joel Farabee (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Jackson Cates (healthy)

Red Wings Scratches: Filip Hronek (COVID protocol), Mitchell Stephens (injury), Carter Rowney (injury), Nick Leddy (injury), Calvin Pickard (healthy)

