Former Head Coach Doug Pederson Hired by Jaguars

By Jennifer McGraw, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

After finishing 4-11-1 and ending his coaching career with the Eagles last offseason, former head coach, Doug Pederson, was reportedly hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, February 3.

Pederson spent five seasons with the Eagles, where he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win in the 2017 season. In his time with the Eagles, he had a 42-37-1 record.

His future with the Eagles was cut short after the losing record in the 2020 season. After benching former quarterback Carson Wentz for the Eagles starter, Jalen Hurts, it seemed that the relationship turned negative - though justified due to Wentz's poor performance in what would soon be his last season with the team as well.

Pederson gained criticism for his decisions throughout the season, particularly with the deemed "quarterback controversy" between Wentz and Hurts. Reports also came out that claimed Pederson clashed with the Eagles front office, possibly prompting his decision to move on from the team.

Pederson will have a change of scenery in Jacksonville. He will be coaching a young quarterback, and the young team overall, to a hopeful victory next season. In return, the team will have a head coach with experience leading a disciplined team to a Super Bowl. Pederson created an aggressive play-calling identity in Philadelphia, something that fans didn't see much of this season. Being able to maximize Jaguars QB, Trevor Lawrence's full potential will be the forefront of what the head coach does as the team gears up for the next season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 season. Philadelphia will also face off against the Indianapolis Colts in the upcoming season, where Carson Wentz is currently playing.