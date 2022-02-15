Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Fletcher's Seat Heats Up with Briere's Addition to Flyers Front Office

Jamiro Monteiro Joins San Jose Earthquakes on Permanent Deal

02/15/2022

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The Union announced on Monday that the club acquired $250,000 in General Allocation Money, a 2022 international spot, and “a conditional $200,000 in 2023 GAM if certain performance metrics are met” in exchange for midfielder Jamiro Monteiro.

Monteiro first signed for the Union on loan in 2019, then went on to complete a permanent transfer in Jan. 2020. He made 70 starts in 75 games, contributing nine goals and 21 assists.

“We want to thank Jamiro for his time spent with the Philadelphia Union,” said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner. “He has helped reach many club milestones over the last three seasons, and we wish him all the best in this next phase of his career. Depth in midfield is an area of strength for us, and this move not only opens more opportunities for our young, developing players, but created two open international slots we can use to continue building our roster.”

Posted by on 02/15/2022 in Union, Writer: Siobhan Nolan | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)