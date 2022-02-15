Jamiro Monteiro Joins San Jose Earthquakes on Permanent Deal

Philadelphia Union acquire international slot & allocation money from San Jose Earthquakes for Jamiro Monteiro.



By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The Union announced on Monday that the club acquired $250,000 in General Allocation Money, a 2022 international spot, and “a conditional $200,000 in 2023 GAM if certain performance metrics are met” in exchange for midfielder Jamiro Monteiro.

Monteiro first signed for the Union on loan in 2019, then went on to complete a permanent transfer in Jan. 2020. He made 70 starts in 75 games, contributing nine goals and 21 assists.

“We want to thank Jamiro for his time spent with the Philadelphia Union,” said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner. “He has helped reach many club milestones over the last three seasons, and we wish him all the best in this next phase of his career. Depth in midfield is an area of strength for us, and this move not only opens more opportunities for our young, developing players, but created two open international slots we can use to continue building our roster.”