Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Farewell Tour Begins?: Claude Giroux Wins NHL All-Star Game MVP
3 Observations as Embiid Duels Against DeRozan, Leading Sixers to Win Over Bulls

Jonathan Gannon Likely to Return as Eagles Defensive Coordinator

02/06/2022

3D7D9DA0-6542-4219-8B72-E178371B070E

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Per Josina Anderson, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been told that he’s no longer in the running to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans. The Texans finalists are reportedly former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Eagles quarterback  Josh McCown. 

Gannon was a hot name early in this coaching cycle interviewing with Minnesota, Denver, and Houston. The 39-year old interviewed twice with Houston and was considered the favorite at one point. His apparent return to the Eagles won’t be met with fanfare but it’s an important piece of continuity in Nick Sirianni’s new direction. 

Gannon’s oft maligned defense finished in the top 10 of NFL defenses in 2021-22. The Birds finished ninth in run defense (107.9 yards per game) and eleventh in pass defense (220.9 yard per game). Gannon’s defense was a huge part of the Eagles run to a playoff berth. 

5DA43AE8-42B1-4018-9630-0B888B9F3AF0

Posted by on 02/06/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)