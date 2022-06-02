Jonathan Gannon Likely to Return as Eagles Defensive Coordinator
02/06/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Per Josina Anderson, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been told that he’s no longer in the running to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans. The Texans finalists are reportedly former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Eagles quarterback Josh McCown.
Gannon’s oft maligned defense finished in the top 10 of NFL defenses in 2021-22. The Birds finished ninth in run defense (107.9 yards per game) and eleventh in pass defense (220.9 yard per game). Gannon’s defense was a huge part of the Eagles run to a playoff berth.
