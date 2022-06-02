Jonathan Gannon Likely to Return as Eagles Defensive Coordinator

Per Josina Anderson , Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been told that he’s no longer in the running to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans. The Texans finalists are reportedly former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Eagles quarterback Josh McCown.

Gannon was a hot name early in this coaching cycle interviewing with Minnesota, Denver, and Houston. The 39-year old interviewed twice with Houston and was considered the favorite at one point. His apparent return to the Eagles won’t be met with fanfare but it’s an important piece of continuity in Nick Sirianni’s new direction.

Gannon’s oft maligned defense finished in the top 10 of NFL defenses in 2021-22. The Birds finished ninth in run defense (107.9 yards per game) and eleventh in pass defense (220.9 yard per game). Gannon’s defense was a huge part of the Eagles run to a playoff berth.



