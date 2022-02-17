Philadelphia Stars Unveil New Uniforms

The reboot of the United States Football League (USFL) is less than 60-days away and we know now what the Stars will look like on the gridiron.

The Stars new look pays homage to the classic look of the originals Stars but with a slight tweak. The old gold is out and a bright “University Gold” similar to Pitt is in. The jerseys are still a bright red with gold numerals outlined in white. The uniform set is capped off by a gold helmet with the Stars primary “moving” star logo and red face mask.

(Images c/o: USFL/Philadelphia Stars)