Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Capitals: Game 49 Preview
USFL News and Notes: Draft Order, Important Dates, & More

Philadelphia Stars Unveil New Uniforms

02/17/2022

DCAB5437-3CB3-4406-A07B-22EC3FE5FCF1

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The reboot of the United States Football League (USFL) is less than 60-days away and we know now what the Stars will look like on the gridiron. 

21CE1E8D-DE74-48E7-8E1B-9D069CE33494

The Stars new look pays homage to the classic look of the originals Stars but with a slight tweak. The old gold is out and a bright “University Gold” similar to Pitt is in. The jerseys are still a bright red with gold numerals outlined in white. The uniform set is capped off by a gold helmet with the Stars primary “moving” star logo and red face mask.

7767731A-FB65-4BAF-B8F0-273649238803

(Images c/o: USFL/Philadelphia Stars)

Posted by on 02/17/2022 in USFL Stars, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)