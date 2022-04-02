Report: Sixers Going After Harden Before Trade Deadline; Nets 'Open to Discussing a Deal'
02/04/2022
By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer
Just days before the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers might be gaining steam on acquiring a superstar player at the trade deadline for the disgruntled Ben Simmons.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Sixers "are expected to pursue [James] Harden in the coming days and the [Brooklyn] Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal."
This is absolutely huge for the Sixers, who have been interested in Harden for the last few years. Both General manager Daryl Morey and co-owner Michael Rubin have a long history with Harden, and there has been a ton of noise over the last few weeks involving the Sixers and Harden.
Charania also went into some more detail regarding the potential package the Sixers would be giving up for Harden. Something to note is a straight Simmons for Harden swap would not be feasible with the salary cap, therefore requiring other pieces to be moved in the deal just to make the money work for both sides.
"There’s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden, multiple sources say, with Philadelphia holding a chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package. Still, there’s no urgency for Nets officials, who have had the steadfast belief that the current core, as is, has the means necessary for a championship. However, it’s believed that an opening exists should an offer elevate the team and make the roster more well-rounded as the franchise pursues a championship."
It was at first believed the Nets were uninterested in trading Harden before the deadline, but Charania reports they had a change of heart due to concerns surrounding Harden's playing style - "one of dominant ball handling and his own pace from his MVP and All-NBA days in Houston — that contrasts with the free-flowing, organic approach from his two co-stars."
While talks might open up more between the two teams leading into the trade deadline, "the expected openness to engage does not mean a deal will come to fruition," Charania writes.
The Nets will surely be looking for a major package in return for Harden. Whether that includes fan favorite Tyrese Maxey or defensive standout Matisse Thybulle, two players the Sixers have previously been unwilling to include in trade talks, is unknown. Any potential package would include Simmons and presumably a first-round pick or two in addition to at least one of the team's role players (Maxey, Thybulle, Seth Curry, Danny Green).
Conventional wisdom would suggest the Sixers will be forced to part with either Maxey or Thybulle as part of the trade package for Harden. However, if the smoke around Harden wanting to leave Brooklyn is true, the Sixers could use the threat of Harden leaving in the offseason to lower the potential cost of any trade.
Make no mistake, acquiring Harden would put the Sixers up as heavy championship favorites this season. Harden might be having a "down" year (22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game) compared to his usual level of play, but the potential of pairing him next to Joel Embiid is nearly impossible to pass up. Hopefully Morey will be able to keep the flourishing Maxey on the roster, as having a roster built around Embiid, Harden, Maxey and Tobias Harris would be excellent. If the Nets insist on getting Maxey back as part of the package, his performance this season would make me lean towards not pulling the trigger due to his incredibly high ceiling.
Whatever the case, this recent news locks in that "all eyes are now firmly on the 76ers and Nets to possibly get a deal done." If this blockbuster trade gets done, it will send shockwaves throughout the rest of the league.
