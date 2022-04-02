Report: Sixers Going After Harden Before Trade Deadline; Nets 'Open to Discussing a Deal'





By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

Just days before the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers might be gaining steam on acquiring a superstar player at the trade deadline for the disgruntled Ben Simmons.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Sixers "are expected to pursue [James] Harden in the coming days and the [Brooklyn] Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal."

This is absolutely huge for the Sixers, who have been interested in Harden for the last few years. Both General manager Daryl Morey and co-owner Michael Rubin have a long history with Harden, and there has been a ton of noise over the last few weeks involving the Sixers and Harden.

Charania also went into some more detail regarding the potential package the Sixers would be giving up for Harden. Something to note is a straight Simmons for Harden swap would not be feasible with the salary cap, therefore requiring other pieces to be moved in the deal just to make the money work for both sides.

"There’s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden, multiple sources say, with Philadelphia holding a chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package. Still, there’s no urgency for Nets officials, who have had the steadfast belief that the current core, as is, has the means necessary for a championship. However, it’s believed that an opening exists should an offer elevate the team and make the roster more well-rounded as the franchise pursues a championship."

It was at first believed the Nets were uninterested in trading Harden before the deadline, but Charania reports they had a change of heart due to concerns surrounding Harden's playing style - "one of dominant ball handling and his own pace from his MVP and All-NBA days in Houston — that contrasts with the free-flowing, organic approach from his two co-stars."