Seider's Goal Lifts Red Wings Past Flyers

Moritz Seider scored the deciding goal in the third period as the Red Wings swept the home-and-home against the Flyers with a 4-2 result.

In their visit to Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings put their youth on full display. They got a repeat performance on Saturday afternoon in Detroit.

The Red Wings got on the board first as Robby Fabbri set up Tyler Bertuzzi at 5:36 for the goal to make it 1-0 Detroit.

The Flyers out-shot the Red Wings, 13-9, in the opening 20 minutes, but Detroit had the better chances, including a late breakaway in the first period that was stopped by Carter Hart. At the close of the first period, the Flyers got a power play.

With the help of the power play, the Flyers opened up a 7-0 lead in shots in the second period, but could not score.

The Red Wings eventually padded the lead with a second goal at 9:37 of the period. After the Flyers were denied from in close, Dylan Larkin led a rush the other way that ended with Filip Zadina taking control and firing a shot by Hart to make it a 2-0 game.

With under two minutes to play in the period, Scott Laughton got a breakaway and was stopped but drew a hooking penalty. With just 7.5 seconds left in the period, the Flyers capitalized on the power play with Keith Yandle firing a blast to beat Thomas Greiss and score his first goal as a Flyer.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 28-19 lead in shots.

The Flyers got an early power play in the third and failed to score. Shortly after, the Red Wings were on the power play and capitalized. Seider fired a laser from the point for his fifth goal of the season to make it 3-1 Detroit at 9:05.

Just 44 seconds later, the Flyers got the margin back to one. A shot by Travis Konecny leaked through Greiss and hit the post and Laughton was able to poke home the rebound to make it 3-2 with 10:11 to play.

The Flyers had a couple of chances to tie the game, but Michael Rasmussen iced the game with an empty-net goal with 1:39 to play.

Greiss made 32 saves in the win. Hart made 19 saves on 22 shots in the loss.

Larkin finished with three assists for the Red Wings. Laughton had a goal and an assist.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night to face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 1 1 2 Red Wings 1 1 2 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

DET Tyler Bertuzzi (23) (Robby Fabbri, Pius Suter) 5:36

2nd Period

DET Filip Zadina (6) (Dylan Larkin, Marc Staal) 9:37

PHI Keith Yandle (1) PP (Scott Laughton, Isaac Ratcliffe) 19:52

3rd Period

DET Moritz Seider (5) PP (Larkin, Lucas Raymond) 9:05

PHI Laughton (9) (Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov) 9:49

DET Michael Rasmussen (6) EN (Larkin, Sam Gagner) 18:21

