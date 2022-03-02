Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
One Week Before the Trade Deadline: A Breakdown of Trade Scenarios and The Ben Simmons Drama

Uh Oh! Howie Roseman is Reportedly Infatuated with a Senior Bowl Quarterback

02/03/2022

C1940ED5-01E8-48B5-93A4-AED7EC8139EC
As has been the case for the past two decades, Philadelphia Eagles leadership, in this case  Jeffery Lurie, Howie Roseman, analytics guy/future boss Julian Lurie, and Nick Sirianni, have been huddled in beautiful Mobile, Alabama scouting the future of the NFL at the Reese's Senior Bowl practice. Unlike past Senior Bowl weeks, this week has been ho-hum for the Birds’ with not a whole lot of news emanating from the “Azalea City.”  

Until today that is.  

Reports are surfacing that Roseman has once again become infatuated with a Senior Bowl quarterback.  The “Keeper of the (Broom) Closet” has affixed his gaze on Liberty University  quarterback Malik Willis.  

Willis, a two-time bowl game MVP, will quarterback the American team on Saturday afternoon and is one of the top three quarterbacks of this draft class. Originally an Auburn Tiger, Willis has had a tremendous week in Alabama and might have positioned himself as the top guy in the class. 

At 6’1, 220-lbs, Willis can certainly throw the rock and also has tremendous escape ability. If there was ever going to be a quarterback that the Eagles were going to fall in love with it was always Willis. 

Buckle up! The offseason might just get funner (RIP Doc).

FC6BF155-3AD1-4968-9455-E54EB2BF79A5

Posted by on 02/03/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)