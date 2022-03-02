Uh Oh! Howie Roseman is Reportedly Infatuated with a Senior Bowl Quarterback
02/03/2022
As has been the case for the past two decades, Philadelphia Eagles leadership, in this case Jeffery Lurie, Howie Roseman, analytics guy/future boss Julian Lurie, and Nick Sirianni, have been huddled in beautiful Mobile, Alabama scouting the future of the NFL at the Reese's Senior Bowl practice. Unlike past Senior Bowl weeks, this week has been ho-hum for the Birds’ with not a whole lot of news emanating from the “Azalea City.”
Until today that is.
Reports are surfacing that Roseman has once again become infatuated with a Senior Bowl quarterback. The “Keeper of the (Broom) Closet” has affixed his gaze on Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis.
At 6’1, 220-lbs, Willis can certainly throw the rock and also has tremendous escape ability. If there was ever going to be a quarterback that the Eagles were going to fall in love with it was always Willis.
Buckle up! The offseason might just get funner (RIP Doc).
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.