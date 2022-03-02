Uh Oh! Howie Roseman is Reportedly Infatuated with a Senior Bowl Quarterback



As has been the case for the past two decades, Philadelphia Eagles leadership, in this case Jeffery Lurie, Howie Roseman, analytics guy/future boss Julian Lurie, and Nick Sirianni, have been huddled in beautiful Mobile, Alabama scouting the future of the NFL at the Reese's Senior Bowl practice. Unlike past Senior Bowl weeks, this week has been ho-hum for the Birds’ with not a whole lot of news emanating from the “Azalea City.”

Until today that is.

Reports are surfacing that Roseman has once again become infatuated with a Senior Bowl quarterback. The “Keeper of the (Broom) Closet” has affixed his gaze on Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis.

