Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Philadelphia Stars Unveil New Uniforms

USFL News and Notes: Draft Order, Important Dates, & More

02/17/2022

D54B11F5-A025-4C75-95A5-EFB4E36789C4


By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

It’s been a busy week for the returning USFL, here’s a look at the noteworthy news from the league. 

USFL Playoffs & Championship Game Headed to The Hall- In an ingenious move, the USFL will hold the playoffs and championship game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The first round of the playoffs begins June 25 from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, home of the NFL Hall of Fame Game. 

5A232CB4-3339-41F4-8C76-16CBE4DBEF30

Uniforms Unveiled- The league unveiled the uniforms for the eight returning teams. All of the uniform sets harken back to the original USFL with a modern touch. 
A8128C75-ACC1-4D87-8229-9567DFF91175
F1BA4F05-6072-4FAB-95BE-A0061C175B78

USFL Draft Lottery Sets Draft Order- In addition to the uniform unveiling, the league held its draft lottery on Thursday afternoon. The Michigan Panthers won the first overall pick and are officially on the clock. The Philadelphia Stars will select third overall.  

3C89C80B-7E7F-419D-BF73-7861929A8D23

USFL Draft Dates- Speaking of the draft, as reported by XFL NewsHub, the USFL Draft is set to take place February 22-23. Unlike a traditional draft, the USFL “draft” or player selection meeting will see players selected in phases. The first phase, or first round, is where all teams will select a quarterback. 

USFL Training Camp- USFL teams will descend upon Birmingham, Alabama the week of March 21 to open training camp ahead April 16’s opening weekend. 

(Images c/o: USFL)

Posted by on 02/17/2022 in USFL Stars, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)