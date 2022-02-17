USFL News and Notes: Draft Order, Important Dates, & More







By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

It’s been a busy week for the returning USFL, here’s a look at the noteworthy news from the league.

USFL Playoffs & Championship Game Headed to The Hall- In an ingenious move, the USFL will hold the playoffs and championship game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The first round of the playoffs begins June 25 from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, home of the NFL Hall of Fame Game.









Uniforms Unveiled- The league unveiled the uniforms for the eight returning teams. All of the uniform sets harken back to the original USFL with a modern touch.







