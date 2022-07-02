YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #140 - The Farewell Tour?

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
02/07/2022

The guys are back as the NHL's All-Star weekend is in the books. In his seventh All-Star appearance, Flyers captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and one assist in two games and took home MVP honors. The guys ponder his future and if this the start of the farewell tour.

The guys also discuss reports that Danny Briere will be promoted to a special assistant to the general manager role and what that could mean for his future. They also discuss the start of the Winter Olympics and throw in some jersey conversation. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for a full slate of topics.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

