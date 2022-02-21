YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #141 - Rocky Mountain High?

The guys are back after a week off. It's more of the same on the ice for the Flyers, with four straight losses out of the break. Off the ice, rumors are swirling around Flyers captain Claude Giroux. The guys discuss the reports, where Giroux could go, and what's a fair return for him in a trade.

The guys also look at other trade possibilities, dive into a few details of the games of the last week, and wrap up talking about the 2022 Winter Olympics. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for a full slate of topics.

