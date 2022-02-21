YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #141 - Rocky Mountain High?

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Slay Should Be A Focus For Eagles Early This Offseason
02/21/2022

The guys are back after a week off. It's more of the same on the ice for the Flyers, with four straight losses out of the break. Off the ice, rumors are swirling around Flyers captain Claude Giroux. The guys discuss the reports, where Giroux could go, and what's a fair return for him in a trade.

The guys also look at other trade possibilities, dive into a few details of the games of the last week, and wrap up talking about the 2022 Winter Olympics. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for a full slate of topics.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

Posted by on 02/21/2022 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast, Podcasts | | Comments (0)

