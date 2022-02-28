YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #142 - Boosting The Trade Value

The guys are back and the Flyers played three more games this week, extending their losing streak to six games before defeating the Washington Capitals.

The guys look at the return of several players to the Flyers lineup, the potential for players to increase trade value in the coming weeks, and take a look around the league. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.