Atkinson, Flyers Get Win Over Blackhawks

This time, they finished the job. The two third-period goals were enough as the Flyers held on for a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an entertaining game.

After Thursday's game, Mike Yeo challenged the Flyers to have a "winning attitude" when closing out games. In the third period, they entered facing a one-goal deficit and responded to grab the lead, once again putting them in that position.

The Flyers came out with plenty of energy and turned it into an early goal. At 4:46, Kevin Hayes got the puck out the point for Travis Sanheim. Sanheim put a shot toward the net that was deflected in by Oskar Lindblom for his ninth goal of the season.

The Flyers controlled most of the opening period, though the Blackhawks were able to trim into the shots margin late in the period. Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-10 Flyers.

It didn't take long for Chicago to get the game tied. Just 24 seconds into the second period, Alex DeBrincat scored off a face-off to make it a 1-1 game with his 31st of the season.

Past the midway point of the season, the Blackhawks took the lead for the first time. Off a rush, Patrick Kane made a cross-ice pass to Dylan Strome for the goal at 12:39.

Less than three minutes later, the Flyers evened things back up as Joel Farabee found Cam Atkinson in front. Atkinson's 19th goal of the season made it 2-2 with 4:32 to play in the period and was followed by a scrum that put the Flyers on the power play.

Shortly after the Flyers power play ended, the Blackhawks took the lead again off a turnover. Justin Braun failed to clear and Strome took advantage, picking up his second goal of the game and 11th of the season with 1:58 left in the period.

Through two periods, shots were 22-19 Chicago.

The Flyers came out in the third with a burst of energy and tied the game at 3:09. Derick Brassard took a pass from Atkinson and fired a shot that leaked through Kevin Lankinen and in to make it a 3-3 game with his fifth goal of the season.

Just over five minutes later, the same line struck again for the Flyers. This time, it was Atkinson getting his second goal of the game and 20th of the season with a laser that beat Lankinen to make it a 4-3 game at 8:28.

That capped off the scoring in the game, as both teams finished out a spirited third period with more scrums and physical play right down to the end.

Martin Jones made 26 saves on 29 shots in the win. Lankinen made 23 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

Atkinson finished with two goals and an assist, while Farabee had three assists.

The Flyers close out the homestand on Tuesday night when they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to town at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Blackhawks 0 3 0 3 Flyers 1 1 2 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Oskar Lindblom (9) (Travis Sanheim, Kevin Hayes) 4:46

2nd Period

CHI Alex DeBrincat (31) (Jonathan Toews) 0:24

CHI Dylan Strome (10) (Patrick Kane, Dominik Kubalik) 12:39

PHI Cam Atkinson (19) (Joel Farabee) 15:28

CHI Strome (11) (Unassisted) 18:02

3rd Period

PHI Derick Brassard (5) (Atkinson, Farabee) 3:09

PHI Atkinson (20) (Farabee) 8:28

Game Statistics