Baseball is Back: Key Dates and New Rules for 2022
03/10/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Business is about to pick up now that the Major League Baseball and the Player's Association have agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Here are the key dates for this season and new rules for the years to come.
March 10, 2022
March 10, 7:00 PM/Eastern
Free agency opens. Buckle up!
March 13
Players must officially report for Spring Training. Players do have the option to report as early as Friday, March 11.
March 18
Tentative date for Spring Training games to begin
April 7
Play ball! Opening Day for the 2022 season
Now, about those rules. Baseball will look slightly different on the field that it has in the past. Here are the immediate rule changes agreed to in the new CBA:
Expanded Playoffs
The league will move from a 10-team to 12-team playoff field starting this season. Each league will field six teams, three wild card teams and three division winners. The top two division winners will receive a bye while the remaining four will play a best-of-three “Wild Card” round.
Universal Designated Hitter
Ir took 50-years but the designated hitter is finally coming to the National League. Effective immediately, the designated hitter will be used in both leagues.
Extra Innings Revert to Old Rules
Ghost runners are gone for good, extra innings games will be settled just like they were before the pandemic changed the rules.
Double Headers Return to Old Format
Babe Ruth league style double headers are now a thing of the past. MLB will return to traditional 9-inning double headers this season.
Multiple Rule Changes Tabled Until 2023
Changes to the defensive shift, softball sized bases, pitch count changes, robo umps, and pitch clocks have all been tabled until the 2023 season at the earliest. A Joint Competition Committee made up of four active players, six team league appointed members, and one umpire will vote on any rule changes.
(Photo: Ian D'Andrea, Wikimedia Commons)
