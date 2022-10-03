Baseball is Back: Key Dates and New Rules for 2022



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Business is about to pick up now that the Major League Baseball and the Player's Association have agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Here are the key dates for this season and new rules for the years to come.



March 10, 7:00 PM/Eastern

Free agency opens. Buckle up!





March 13

Players must officially report for Spring Training. Players do have the option to report as early as Friday, March 11.

March 18

Tentative date for Spring Training games to begin

April 7

Play ball! Opening Day for the 2022 season

Now, about those rules. Baseball will look slightly different on the field that it has in the past. Here are the immediate rule changes agreed to in the new CBA: