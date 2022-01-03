Draisaitl, Oilers Silence Flyers in Shutout Loss

That was enough to beat the Flyers , who couldn't manage a goal in yet another defeat, falling to the Oilers, 3-0, on Tuesday night.

On a night when two of the top players in the league took the ice at Wells Fargo Center, it wasn't the scoring barrage that many would have anticipated. The Edmonton Oilers were held to just three goals, with Leon Draisaitl factoring into each.

The Oilers had a power play in the first minute of the game and generated a few chances, but could not score. The Flyers got a 5-on-3 for 51 seconds later in the period, and also could not find a way to score.

A second Oilers' power play produced a goal, as Draisaitl fired from the top of the left circle and beat Carter Hart for his 37th goal of the season at 17:41.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 13-10 Flyers.

For most of the second period, the Oilers controlled play, aided by multiple penalties on the Flyers. Finally, at 15:10, the Oilers struck for a goal at even strength. Draisaitl got the puck into the crease for a net-mouth scramble and Kailer Yamamoto was able to find it and put it home to make it 2-0 Edmonton.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 25-21 lead in shots.

The Oilers shut things down the rest of the way, as Mikko Koskinen completed the 39-save shutout. Connor McDavid scored into an empty net to seal the result with his 29th goal of the season.

Hart made 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Thursday night to take on the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Oilers 1 1 1 3 Flyers 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

1st Period

EDM Leon Draisaitl (37) PP (Darnell Nurse, Connor McDavid) 17:41

2nd Period

EDM Kailer Yamamoto (11) (Evander Kane, Draisaitl) 15:10

3rd Period

EDM McDavid (29) EN (Draisaitl, Zach Hyman) 18:20

Game Statistics