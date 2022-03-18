Eagles Re-Sign Anthony Harris, Boston Scott

The #Eagles are re-signing RB Boston Scott to a one-year, $1.75 million deal that’s worth up to $2.25M with incentives, source said. He gets $1.1M guaranteed.

Roster Move: Eagles and S Anthony Harris have agreed to terms on a one-year contract. @Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FodaJoW2eD

The Eagles announced the re-signing of safety Anthony Harris and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that running back Boston Scott will return, as well.

There was some movement on Friday afternoon as the team re-signed another pair of players.

With a dearth of news since the release and subsequent reports of a not-yet-official deal for Fletcher Cox to return to Philadelphia in 2022, Eagles news has seemed to be extremely slow.

Harris joined the Eagles before the 2021 season to play in the scheme that he knew already from playing under Jonathan Gannon in Minnesota.

Although nothing to write home about, Harris was a solid starter and, in 14 starts, recorded 72 tackles.

He was certainly the best of the former Gannon players that joined the team last season.

He figures to start for the Eagles along with Marcus Epps if the initial roster was constructed from what the team has now.

His co-starter, Rodney McLeod, is also a free agent and spent the last six seasons in Philadelphia, but has had some health issues over that time that may have caused the Birds to prioritize Harris, though a McLeod return isn't out of the realm of possibility.

His deal is reportedly worth $2.5 million for just one year.

In free agency, Tyrann Mathieu is now the last top safety left on the market and Harris' deal is certainly cheaper.

As for Boston Scott, the terror of the New York Giants is landing a $1.75 million deal to return for the 2022 season with some room for incentives.

Returning Scott was a no-brainer as he's been effective with this team and offensive line whenever called upon. Over the last three seasons, he has amassed 992 yards on the ground (4.4 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns) along with 499 yards through the air (8 yards per reception and one touchdown).

Although he's been with the team for four seasons, he has only appeared in a bit over 20% of offensive snaps over the past three years.

The move gives the Eagles running back corps stability with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell all returning.

The Birds will likely also seek out a larger, power-run style back to pair with those guys and best utilize everyone's talents.

Although the Eagles non-tendered Scott, this move was likely only made to save a bit of cap space for the Eagles as Scott will likely count for under $2 million now whereas a tender may have counted for a bit over $2 million.