Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
3 Observations After Harden Leads Sixers to Blowout Win Over Clippers

Eagles Sign LB Kyzir White

03/26/2022

By STP Staff, Eagles Coverage on Sports Talk Philly

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have signed linebacker Kyzir White to a one-year, $5 million deal.

 

White, 26, was a fourth round (119th overall) pick of the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft.  The Macgunie, PA native amassed 278 total tackles, including 144 TOT in 2021, in his four seasons in Los Angeles. White also added two interceptions and 10 pass breakups to his statline.  He's considered to be a three-down lineback that excels in pass coverage. 

3B1DF915-0BB8-413B-90A6-F248CE2F9468

Posted by on 03/26/2022 in Eagles | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)