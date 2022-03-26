Eagles Sign LB Kyzir White

White, 26, was a fourth round (119th overall) pick of the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Macgunie, PA native amassed 278 total tackles, including 144 TOT in 2021, in his four seasons in Los Angeles. White also added two interceptions and 10 pass breakups to his statline. He's considered to be a three-down lineback that excels in pass coverage.



