Flyers-Avalanche: Game 65 Preview
03/25/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The road losing streak came to an end after 13 games, as the Flyers claimed a win in St. Louis on Thursday night. The trip continues one night later, as the Flyers spend Friday night taking on the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL's top team, in the third game of the five-game road trip.
Game time is 9 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Colorado Avalanche
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|64
|23
|25
|48
|Nazem Kadri
|61
|24
|52
|76
|Travis Konecny
|62
|12
|30
|42
|Mikko Rantanen
|61
|31
|44
|75
|Joel Farabee
|46
|14
|16
|30
|Cale Makar
|60
|22
|49
|71
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Nathan MacKinnon
|49
|22
|47
|69
|James van Riemsdyk
|64
|15
|12
|27
|Gabriel Landeskog
|51
|30
|29
|59
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 25 saves on 29 shots in the Flyers 6-3 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday in his last start. Hart had won back-to-back starts entering that game.
Pavel Francouz gets the start for the Avalanche. Francouz makes his first start since March 18, a win over San Jose where he allowed three goals on 28 shots. Francouz has made just four starts in March, posting a 2-1-1 record and allowing 10 goals on 115 shots for a .913 save percentage.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Oskar Lindblom (injury)
- Flyers: No changes are anticipated for the Flyers, though it is possible that Oskar Lindblom could be back after sitting out Thursday's game to rest a minor injury.
- Avalanche: No changes are expected for Colorado.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Avalanche (5th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Avalanche (17th)
- Recent History vs. Avalanche
- Dec. 6, 2021 - Avalanche 7, Flyers 5 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Avalanche
- Kevin Hayes - 12 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 P
- Joel Farabee - 2 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
- Travis Konecny - 7 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 P
- Carter Hart - 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.16 GAA, .889 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.