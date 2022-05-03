Flyers-Blackhawks: Game 55 Preview
03/05/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
On multiple occasions in the past month, the Flyers have been close to winning a few games. More times than not, they just simply find a way to come out on the other end of the decision. Entering Saturday's game, it's now 21 losses in the last 24 games.
This includes losses in eight of the last nine games, the last six games all coming on home ice. The homestand nears its end, as the Flyers take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.
Game time is 3 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Chicago Blackhawks
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|51
|17
|23
|40
|Patrick Kane
|51
|17
|38
|55
|Cam Atkinson
|54
|18
|21
|39
|Alex DeBrincat
|55
|30
|16
|46
|Travis Konecny
|52
|9
|23
|32
|Seth Jones
|51
|3
|32
|35
|Scott Laughton
|51
|11
|15
|26
|Brandon Hagel
|49
|17
|13
|30
|James van Riemsdyk
|54
|12
|9
|21
|Dylan Strome
|42
|9
|13
|22
Martin Jones makes the start for the Flyers. Jones gets his first start since Feb. 22, when he allowed two goals on 24 shots in a loss to the St. Louis Blues. Jones has lost eight straight starts going back to Dec. 29. He had allowed three or more goals in seven straight starts prior to his most recent against the Blues.
Kevin Lankinen makes his return in goal for the Blackhawks. This is his first start since last Friday when he got the win against the New Jersey Devils despite allowing five goals on 36 shots. That was Lankinen's first win since Nov. 26, having lost his previous four starts since. Lankinen has appeared in just 14 games this season, including just three since Dec. 18.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Gerry Mayhew (healthy)
- Flyers: Justin Braun left Thursday's game early with the flu. The hope is that he'll play, but he could be a game-time decision.
- Blackhawks: No changes are expected to the Chicago lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Blackhawks (16th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Blackhawks (28th)
- Recent History vs. Blackhawks
- Oct. 24, 2019 - Flyers 4, Blackhawks 1 (at CHI)
- Oct. 4, 2019 - Flyers 4, Blackhawks 3 (at NHL Global Series in Prague)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks
- Claude Giroux - 18 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 P
- Cam Atkinson - 25 GP, 9 G, 12 A, 21 P
- Travis Konecny - 8 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Martin Jones - 14 GP, 7-5-1, 2.48 GAA, .914 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs two points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: ABC
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
