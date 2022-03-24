Flyers-Blues: Game 64 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/24/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers hit the road on Tuesday and continued their road losing streak to start a five-game trip. That trip only gets tougher as the Flyers go through the gauntlet of Central Division teams all in playoff position.

That begins on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues, a team slipping a bit with a 3-4-3 record in the month of March.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P St. Louis Blues GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 63 23 25 48 Jordan Kyrou 58 22 39 61
Travis Konecny 61 10 30 40 Vladimir Tarasenko 55 20 34 54
Joel Farabee 45 13 16 29 Pavel Buchnevich 53 19 29 48
Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Robert Thomas 52 12 36 48
James van Riemsdyk 63 15 11 26 Ivan Barbashev 61 19 25 44

Players To Watch 3-24

Travis Konecny has gone six games without a goal, but has six assists in that time, including four in the last two games. His 30 assists on the season lead the team. While goals have been hard to come by – Konecny had five goals in the first 15 games of the season and has just five in his last 46 – he is playing with more energy and getting more involved in the scoring. In 19 games since Feb. 1, Konecny has 16 points.
 
David Perron has been on fire lately. He's on a current seven-game points streak with 10 goals and three assists for 13 points in that time. Since returning to the lineup on Feb. 10, Perron has 14 goals and seven assists for 21 points in 17 games. Prior to that, he had just eight goals and 21 points in 31 games.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-24

Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones was solid in his last start, making 33 saves on 35 shots in a loss to the Senators on Friday. Jones has been solid in his last four starts, allowing just nine goals and posting a .926 save percentage in that time.   

Jordan Binnington is in goal for the Blues. Binnington allowed four goals on 37 shots in an overtime loss to the Jets in his last start on March 13. Binnington has appeared in just three games in the month of March and four games since making the start in Philadelphia on Feb. 22, where he made 25 saves on 26 shots in a win.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-24

Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Oskar Lindblom (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-24
 
Blues Scratches: Torey Krug (injury), Tyler Bozak (injury), Scott Perunovich (injury), Mackenzie MacEachern (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Hayden Hodgson makes his NHL debut. Oskar Lindblom is out of the lineup with a minor injury. The team will once again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
  • Blues: Torey Krug is out week-to-week with an injury. Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas both return to the Blues lineup after brief absences.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Blues (3rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Blues (7th)
  • Recent History vs. Blues
    • Feb. 22, 2022 - Blues 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blues
    • Cam Atkinson - 21 GP, 5 G, 13 A, 18 P
    • Oskar Lindblom - 3 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
    • Travis Konecny - 8 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
    • Martin Jones - 14 GP, 6-6-2, 1.97 GAA, .926 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: ESPN+/Hulu
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

