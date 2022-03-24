Flyers-Blues: Game 64 Preview
03/24/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers hit the road on Tuesday and continued their road losing streak to start a five-game trip. That trip only gets tougher as the Flyers go through the gauntlet of Central Division teams all in playoff position.
That begins on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues, a team slipping a bit with a 3-4-3 record in the month of March.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|St. Louis Blues
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|63
|23
|25
|48
|Jordan Kyrou
|58
|22
|39
|61
|Travis Konecny
|61
|10
|30
|40
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|55
|20
|34
|54
|Joel Farabee
|45
|13
|16
|29
|Pavel Buchnevich
|53
|19
|29
|48
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Robert Thomas
|52
|12
|36
|48
|James van Riemsdyk
|63
|15
|11
|26
|Ivan Barbashev
|61
|19
|25
|44
Martin Jones gets the start for the Flyers. Jones was solid in his last start, making 33 saves on 35 shots in a loss to the Senators on Friday. Jones has been solid in his last four starts, allowing just nine goals and posting a .926 save percentage in that time.
Jordan Binnington is in goal for the Blues. Binnington allowed four goals on 37 shots in an overtime loss to the Jets in his last start on March 13. Binnington has appeared in just three games in the month of March and four games since making the start in Philadelphia on Feb. 22, where he made 25 saves on 26 shots in a win.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Oskar Lindblom (injury)
- Flyers: Hayden Hodgson makes his NHL debut. Oskar Lindblom is out of the lineup with a minor injury. The team will once again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
- Blues: Torey Krug is out week-to-week with an injury. Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas both return to the Blues lineup after brief absences.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Blues (3rd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Blues (7th)
- Recent History vs. Blues
- Feb. 22, 2022 - Blues 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blues
- Cam Atkinson - 21 GP, 5 G, 13 A, 18 P
- Oskar Lindblom - 3 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
- Travis Konecny - 8 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
- Martin Jones - 14 GP, 6-6-2, 1.97 GAA, .926 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: ESPN+/Hulu
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
