Flyers-Canadiens: Game 59 Preview
03/13/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After two games on the road, the Flyers make their return home for the three of the next four games, the final four before the trade deadline arrives. There could be some changes to come to the lineup in that time.
Just over 24 hours after completing a 3-1 loss in Carolina to close out a two-game trip, the Flyers go from facing two of the top three teams in the league to the league's worst team, the Montreal Canadiens.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Montreal Canadiens
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|58
|21
|23
|44
|Nick Suzuki
|58
|14
|27
|41
|Claude Giroux
|55
|17
|24
|41
|Artturi Lehkonen
|55
|13
|15
|28
|Travis Konecny
|56
|10
|24
|34
|Rem Pitlick
|42
|11
|14
|25
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Josh Anderson
|47
|15
|9
|24
|James van Riemsdyk
|58
|13
|9
|22
|Cole Caufield
|43
|8
|15
|23
Carter Hart is will start in goal. Hart made 31 saves in his last start on Thursday, allowing five goals including four in a first period where he was peppered with 18 shots. After getting the day off on Saturday, he will return to the net for his 38th start of the season.
Cayden Primeau is expected to get the start in goal for Montreal. Primeau has made just 11 appearances this season, including just nine starts. His only win of the season came on Dec. 16 in a shootout against the Flyers. The son of former Flyers captain Keith Primeau, the local product grew up in Voorhees, NJ, and played at Bishop Eustace High School before playing for the US National Development Team Program and two seasons in the NCAA at Northeastern University.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
- Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. The team did not hold a morning skate.
- Canadiens: The only change to the lineup comes on the blue line. Corey Schueneman will be called up to take the place of Joel Edmundson, who just returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing the first 57 games of the season.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Canadiens (31st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Canadiens (29th)
- Recent History vs. Canadiens
- Dec. 16, 2021 - Canadiens 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at MTL)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens
- Claude Giroux - 37 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 P
- Joel Farabee - 3 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Travis Konecny - 12 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 40 GP, 16 G, 10 A, 26 P
- Carter Hart - 5 GP, 2-2-1, 2.59 GAA, .923 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs one point to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
