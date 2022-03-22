Flyers Fall to Red Wings for 13th Straight Road Loss

That streak continued on Tuesday night and reached 13 games, as the Flyers got off to a slow start in the first period. Their attempt at a comeback came up short in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings .

Tuesday night marked the start of a five-game road trip for the Flyers . Entering the trip, their last win on the road came back in 2021, on Dec. 29 in Seattle to be exact.

The Red Wings got off to a hot start with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the game.

First, at 5:17, Joe Veleno carried the puck around the net and was able to elevate a shot over Carter Hart as Rasmus Ristolainen collided with him to make it 1-0. Just under four minutes later, Jakub Vrana was on the board following a Ristolainen turnover to make it 2-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 8-7 Detroit.

Just 1:07 into the second period, the Red Wings padded the lead. Lucas Raymond fired a one-timer home for his 20th goal of the season to make it 3-0. The Flyers had a quick response just 25 seconds later. Off a turnover, the Flyers had a 3-on-0 capped off with a give-and-go between Joel Farabee and Kevin Hayes. Farabee got the tally for his 13th goal of the season.

At 7:56, a transition rush allowed the Flyers to cut the lead to one. Hayes moved the puck ahead for Travis Konecny, who got a cross-ice pass to a streaking Oskar Lindblom behind the defense. Lindblom fired the shot by Alex Nedeljkovic to make it a 3-2 game with his 11th of the season.

With just 1:09 remaining in the period, the Red Wings restored the two-goal lead. A nice pass by Dylan Larkin set up Vrana for his second goal of the night and fifth in his seventh game since returning to the lineup to make it 4-2.

Shots were 18-17 Detroit through two periods.

The Flyers made a push in the third, getting several quality chances. Finally, at 11:23, the Flyers got the lead back down to one. Cam Atkinson set up James van Riemsdyk for the goal, making it 4-3.

That was as close as things would get. The Flyers pulled the goalie with three minutes to play and promptly gave up an empty-net goal to Oskar Sundqvist, making his Red Wings debut following a trade deadline deal. Another empty-net goal was added by Tyler Bertuzzi to cap the scoring.

Nedeljkovic made 30 saves on 33 shots in the win. Hart stopped 25 of 29 shots in the loss.

Bertuzzi finished with a goal and two assists. Vrana, Sundqvist, Larkin, Pius Suter, and Filip Hronek each had two points. Farabee had a goal and an assist while Hayes and Konecny each had two assists.

The Flyers continue the road trip on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 2 1 3 Red Wings 2 2 2 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

DET Joe Veleno (7) (Givani Smith, Filip Hronek) 5:17

DET Jakub Vrana (4) (Pius Suter, Tyler Bertuzzi) 9:15

2nd Period

DET Lucas Raymond (20) (Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom) 1:07

PHI Joel Farabee (13) (Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny) 1:32

PHI Oskar Lindblom (11) (Konecny, Hayes) 7:56

DET Vrana (5) (Larkin, Bertuzzi) 18:51

3rd Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (15) (Cam Atkinson, Farabee) 11:23

DET Oskar Sundqvist (5) EN (Suter, Hronek) 17:09

DET Bertuzzi (25) EN (Sundqvist, Marc Staal) 18:49

Game Statistics