Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 56 Preview

03/08/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Mike Yeo had a message that certainly made his frustration known after yet another loss on Thursday. The Flyers responded with a spirited victory on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team's eight-game homestand comes complete on Tuesday night as they look to build on that result, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vegas Golden Knights GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 55 20 22 42 Jonathan Marchessault 51 24 18 42
Claude Giroux 52 17 23 40 Chandler Stephenson 54 14 28 42
Travis Konecny 53 9 23 32 Reilly Smith 55 16 22 38
Scott Laughton 52 11 15 26 Shea Theodore 53 8 28 36
Joel Farabee 37 11 11 22 Alex Pietrangelo 55 7 23 30

Players To Watch 3-8

Travis Konecny has had an up-and-down season where scoring just hasn't come consistently. Perhaps Tuesday's game could help him get on the scoresheet. In seven career games against Vegas, Konecny has two goals and seven points. 
 
Jonathan Marchessault had a two-point game in his last outing against Ottawa, continuing a five-game points streak where he has scored four goals and seven points. Following an eight-game stretch where he had just one goal and two assists, Marchessault now has four goals and nine points in his last seven games.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-8

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was on the losing end against in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, allowing five goals on 38 shots. Hart has just one win in his last six starts, and has allowed five goals in three of those appearances.

Robin Lehner starts for Vegas. Lehner made 39 saves on 40 shots in the win over Ottawa on Sunday. Lehner has won six of his last nine starts, allowing two goals or less in five of those wins. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-8

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (injury), Max Willman (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-8
 
Golden Knights Scratches: Brayden McNabb (injury), Alec Martinez (injury), Mattias Janmark (injury), Mark Stone (injury), Nolan Patrick (injury), William Carrier (illness), Brett Howden (injury), Daniil Miromanov (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Gerry Mayhew comes back into the lineup for Max Willman. Kevin Connauton was injured in the last game and is out, though he did skate on Tuesday's morning, so Nick Seeler will also re-enter the lineup.
  • Golden Knights: William Carrier is a game-time decision with the flu. Nolan Patrick skated in a regular practice jersey ahead of Tuesday's game, but will not play in his return to Philadelphia. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Golden Knights (24th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Golden Knights (18th)
  • Recent History vs. Golden Knights
    • Dec. 10, 2021 - Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3 (at VGK)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
    • Claude Giroux - 7 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Travis Konecny - 7 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Kevin Hayes - 7 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-1-0, 4.07 GAA, .896 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Derick Brassard needs one goal to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs two points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

