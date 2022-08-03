Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 56 Preview

The team's eight-game homestand comes complete on Tuesday night as they look to build on that result, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights .

Mike Yeo had a message that certainly made his frustration known after yet another loss on Thursday. The Flyers responded with a spirited victory on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Vegas Golden Knights GP G A P Cam Atkinson 55 20 22 42 Jonathan Marchessault 51 24 18 42 Claude Giroux 52 17 23 40 Chandler Stephenson 54 14 28 42 Travis Konecny 53 9 23 32 Reilly Smith 55 16 22 38 Scott Laughton 52 11 15 26 Shea Theodore 53 8 28 36 Joel Farabee 37 11 11 22 Alex Pietrangelo 55 7 23 30

Travis Konecny has had an up-and-down season where scoring just hasn't come consistently. Perhaps Tuesday's game could help him get on the scoresheet. In seven career games against Vegas, Konecny has two goals and seven points.

Jonathan Marchessault had a two-point game in his last outing against Ottawa, continuing a five-game points streak where he has scored four goals and seven points. Following an eight-game stretch where he had just one goal and two assists, Marchessault now has four goals and nine points in his last seven games.

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was on the losing end against in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, allowing five goals on 38 shots. Hart has just one win in his last six starts, and has allowed five goals in three of those appearances. Robin Lehner starts for Vegas. Lehner made 39 saves on 40 shots in the win over Ottawa on Sunday. Lehner has won six of his last nine starts, allowing two goals or less in five of those wins. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (injury), Max Willman (healthy)

Golden Knights Scratches: Brayden McNabb (injury), Alec Martinez (injury), Mattias Janmark (injury), Mark Stone (injury), Nolan Patrick (injury), William Carrier (illness), Brett Howden (injury), Daniil Miromanov (healthy)

Lineup Notes