Flyers-Golden Knights: Game 56 Preview
03/08/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Mike Yeo had a message that certainly made his frustration known after yet another loss on Thursday. The Flyers responded with a spirited victory on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The team's eight-game homestand comes complete on Tuesday night as they look to build on that result, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Vegas Golden Knights
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|55
|20
|22
|42
|Jonathan Marchessault
|51
|24
|18
|42
|Claude Giroux
|52
|17
|23
|40
|Chandler Stephenson
|54
|14
|28
|42
|Travis Konecny
|53
|9
|23
|32
|Reilly Smith
|55
|16
|22
|38
|Scott Laughton
|52
|11
|15
|26
|Shea Theodore
|53
|8
|28
|36
|Joel Farabee
|37
|11
|11
|22
|Alex Pietrangelo
|55
|7
|23
|30
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was on the losing end against in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, allowing five goals on 38 shots. Hart has just one win in his last six starts, and has allowed five goals in three of those appearances.
Robin Lehner starts for Vegas. Lehner made 39 saves on 40 shots in the win over Ottawa on Sunday. Lehner has won six of his last nine starts, allowing two goals or less in five of those wins.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (injury), Max Willman (healthy)
- Flyers: Gerry Mayhew comes back into the lineup for Max Willman. Kevin Connauton was injured in the last game and is out, though he did skate on Tuesday's morning, so Nick Seeler will also re-enter the lineup.
- Golden Knights: William Carrier is a game-time decision with the flu. Nolan Patrick skated in a regular practice jersey ahead of Tuesday's game, but will not play in his return to Philadelphia. No other changes are expected.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Golden Knights (24th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (22nd), Golden Knights (18th)
- Recent History vs. Golden Knights
- Dec. 10, 2021 - Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3 (at VGK)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
- Claude Giroux - 7 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
- Travis Konecny - 7 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
- Kevin Hayes - 7 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 1-1-0, 4.07 GAA, .896 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Derick Brassard needs one goal to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs two points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
