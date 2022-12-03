Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Jason Kelce Lands $14 Million Deal With Birds

Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 58 Preview

03/12/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

For the first time in over three weeks, the Flyers were back on the road on Thursday and allowed four goals in the opening period to the Florida Panthers on their way to a 6-3 loss. That marked 10 straight road losses for the Flyers going back to their last win on the road on Dec. 29 in Seattle.

The road doesn't get any easier as the Flyers face another team ranked in the top three in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes await for a Saturday afternoon matinee.

Game time is 3 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Carolina Hurricanes GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 57 21 22 43 Sebastian Aho 54 25 34 59
Claude Giroux 54 17 24 41 Andrei Svechnikov 54 23 28 51
Travis Konecny 55 10 24 34 Teuvo Teravainen 52 16 30 46
Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Tony DeAngelo 43 9 31 40
James van Riemsdyk 57 13 9 22 Vincent Trocheck 57 15 23 38

Players To Watch 3-12

Cam Atkinson had a pair of goals in a win last Saturday and added another on Thursday night, giving him three goals in the last three games after scoring just one in his previous 10 games. 
 
Sebastian Aho enters the game on a three-game points streak and points in 13 of his last 16 games. During that time, he has scored six goals and added nine assists for 15 points.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-12

Carter Hart is expected to get the start in goal. Hart made 31 saves in his last start on Thursday, allowing five goals including four in a first period where he was peppered with 18 shots.

Antti Raanta is expected to start for Carolina. Raanta made 36 saves in a shutout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. He is on a current three-game winning streak, allowing just four goals in that time.  

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-12

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-12
 
Hurricanes Scratches: Tony DeAngelo (injury), Brendan Smith (injury), Frederik Andersen (injury), Derek Stepan (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Scott Laughton suffered a head injury in Thursday's game and did not return. While no official update has been offered, the Flyers did call up Morgan Frost, presumably to take Laughton's place in the lineup. 
  • Hurricanes: While both Frederik Andersen and Brendan Smith skated on Friday, neither is expected to be available for Saturday's game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Hurricanes (4th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Hurricanes (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • Feb. 21, 2022 - Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Nov. 26, 2021 - Hurricanes 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 12, 2021 - Flyers 2, Hurricanes 1 (at CAR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
    • Claude Giroux - 47 GP, 13 G, 33 A, 46 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 39 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24P
    • Patrick Brown - 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
    • Morgan Frost - 3 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 3-3-0, 2.99 GAA, .910 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Derick Brassard needs one goal to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs one point to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: ABC
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 03/12/2022 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)