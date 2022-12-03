Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 58 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

For the first time in over three weeks, the Flyers were back on the road on Thursday and allowed four goals in the opening period to the Florida Panthers on their way to a 6-3 loss. That marked 10 straight road losses for the Flyers going back to their last win on the road on Dec. 29 in Seattle.

The road doesn't get any easier as the Flyers face another team ranked in the top three in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes await for a Saturday afternoon matinee.

Game time is 3 p.m.