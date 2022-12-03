Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 58 Preview
03/12/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
For the first time in over three weeks, the Flyers were back on the road on Thursday and allowed four goals in the opening period to the Florida Panthers on their way to a 6-3 loss. That marked 10 straight road losses for the Flyers going back to their last win on the road on Dec. 29 in Seattle.
The road doesn't get any easier as the Flyers face another team ranked in the top three in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes await for a Saturday afternoon matinee.
Game time is 3 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Carolina Hurricanes
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|57
|21
|22
|43
|Sebastian Aho
|54
|25
|34
|59
|Claude Giroux
|54
|17
|24
|41
|Andrei Svechnikov
|54
|23
|28
|51
|Travis Konecny
|55
|10
|24
|34
|Teuvo Teravainen
|52
|16
|30
|46
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Tony DeAngelo
|43
|9
|31
|40
|James van Riemsdyk
|57
|13
|9
|22
|Vincent Trocheck
|57
|15
|23
|38
Carter Hart is expected to get the start in goal. Hart made 31 saves in his last start on Thursday, allowing five goals including four in a first period where he was peppered with 18 shots.
Antti Raanta is expected to start for Carolina. Raanta made 36 saves in a shutout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. He is on a current three-game winning streak, allowing just four goals in that time.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
- Flyers: Scott Laughton suffered a head injury in Thursday's game and did not return. While no official update has been offered, the Flyers did call up Morgan Frost, presumably to take Laughton's place in the lineup.
- Hurricanes: While both Frederik Andersen and Brendan Smith skated on Friday, neither is expected to be available for Saturday's game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Hurricanes (4th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Hurricanes (1st)
- Recent History vs. Hurricanes
- Feb. 21, 2022 - Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Nov. 26, 2021 - Hurricanes 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Nov. 12, 2021 - Flyers 2, Hurricanes 1 (at CAR)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
- Claude Giroux - 47 GP, 13 G, 33 A, 46 P
- Cam Atkinson - 39 GP, 11 G, 13 A, 24P
- Patrick Brown - 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P
- Morgan Frost - 3 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
- Carter Hart - 6 GP, 3-3-0, 2.99 GAA, .910 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Derick Brassard needs one goal to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs one point to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: ABC
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.