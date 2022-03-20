Flyers-Islanders: Game 62 Preview
03/20/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
As the Flyers took on the Ottawa Senators on Friday night, ultimately a 3-1 loss, Claude Giroux was not with the team. The inevitable trade happened on Saturday night, and the Flyers will officially begin a new era without Giroux on Sunday.
It could be the final game for several other Flyers players, as the team plays the final game before the trade deadline on Sunday afternoon against the New York Islanders.
Game time is 2 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|61
|23
|24
|47
|Mathew Barzal
|50
|12
|28
|40
|Travis Konecny
|59
|10
|26
|36
|Brock Nelson
|50
|27
|12
|39
|Scott Laughton
|54
|11
|17
|28
|Noah Dobson
|57
|10
|26
|36
|James van Riemsdyk
|61
|14
|11
|25
|Anders Lee
|53
|23
|8
|31
|Joel Farabee
|43
|12
|13
|25
|Josh Bailey
|51
|6
|24
|30
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart allowed four goals on 34 shots, but got the win against the Predators on Thursday. Despite the victory, Hart has allowed four or more goals in four of his last five starts.
Ilya Sorokin gets the start for the Islanders. Sorokin made 29 saves on 30 shots in a win over the Rangers in his last start on Thursday. He is on a personal four-game winning streak, allowing just five goals in that time.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Gerry Mayhew (healthy)
- Flyers: Gerry Mayhew was placed on waivers on Saturday, likely in anticipation of the Giroux trade. Newly-acquired forward Owen Tippett will make his debut with the Flyers. No other chances are expected.
- Islanders: No changes are expected to the Islanders lineup from Saturday's game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (31st), Islanders (17th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Islanders (6th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Jan. 25, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Jan. 18, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Jan. 17, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 1 (at NYI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Cam Atkinson - 30 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 P
- Keith Yandle - 28 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 48 GP, 12 G, 23 A, 35 P
- Carter Hart - 8 GP, 2-3-3, 3.49 GAA, .873 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.