Return in Giroux Trade the Result of Shortcomings by Flyers Management

Flyers-Islanders: Game 62 Preview

03/20/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

As the Flyers took on the Ottawa Senators on Friday night, ultimately a 3-1 loss, Claude Giroux was not with the team. The inevitable trade happened on Saturday night, and the Flyers will officially begin a new era without Giroux on Sunday.

It could be the final game for several other Flyers players, as the team plays the final game before the trade deadline on Sunday afternoon against the New York Islanders.

Game time is 2 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 61 23 24 47 Mathew Barzal 50 12 28 40
Travis Konecny 59 10 26 36 Brock Nelson 50 27 12 39
Scott Laughton 54 11 17 28 Noah Dobson 57 10 26 36
James van Riemsdyk 61 14 11 25 Anders Lee 53 23 8 31
Joel Farabee 43 12 13 25 Josh Bailey 51 6 24 30

Players To Watch 3-20

Derick Brassard is certainly a name still possibly on the move at the trade deadline. He had a four-game points streak snapped in the loss in Ottawa.    
 
Brock Nelson had a hat trick on Saturday in a win over the Dallas Stars. It was his third multi-point game in the last five games. Nelson also has points in seven of his last nine games.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-20

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart allowed four goals on 34 shots, but got the win against the Predators on Thursday. Despite the victory, Hart has allowed four or more goals in four of his last five starts.  

Ilya Sorokin gets the start for the Islanders. Sorokin made 29 saves on 30 shots in a win over the Rangers in his last start on Thursday. He is on a personal four-game winning streak, allowing just five goals in that time. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-20

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy), Gerry Mayhew (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-20
 
Islanders Scratches: Ross Johnston (healthy), Sebastian Aho (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Gerry Mayhew was placed on waivers on Saturday, likely in anticipation of the Giroux trade. Newly-acquired forward Owen Tippett will make his debut with the Flyers. No other chances are expected.
  • Islanders: No changes are expected to the Islanders lineup from Saturday's game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (31st), Islanders (17th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Islanders (6th)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
    • Jan. 25, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
    • Jan. 18, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
    • Jan. 17, 2022 - Islanders 4, Flyers 1 (at NYI) 
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Cam Atkinson - 30 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 P
    • Keith Yandle - 28 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 48 GP, 12 G, 23 A, 35 P
    • Carter Hart - 8 GP, 2-3-3, 3.49 GAA, .873 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 03/20/2022 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso

