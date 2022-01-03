Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies, MLB: 2022’s Toxic Brew’s Imminent End

Flyers-Oilers: Game 53 Preview

03/01/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers managed to avoid nearing history any further on Saturday with a win for the first time in seven games. Despite their current losing streak being snapped at six games, they still closed out the month of February with just their third win in the last two months.

That said, the team was always closing in on the end result soon enough, especially after leading in multiple games against high-quality opponents. Now that they have a win under their belts, they look to continue that against another high-powered offense, facing the Edmonton Oilers.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Edmonton Oilers GP G A P
Claude Giroux 49 17 22 39 Connor McDavid 52 28 47 75
Cam Atkinson 52 18 21 39 Leon Draisaitl 53 36 38 74
Travis Konecny 50 8 23 31 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 45 7 30 37
Scott Laughton 49 10 14 24 Zach Hyman 47 19 16 35
James van Riemsdyk 52 11 9 20 Jesse Puljujarvi 46 12 16 28

Players To Watch 3-1

Cam Atkinson snapped a seven-game goalless drought in Saturday's game. He still leads the team with 18 goals and is tied for the team lead with 39 points. He also had a two-goal game against the Oilers back in October. 
 
Connor McDavid continues to be one of the elite scorers in the game. Since a three-game pointless streak in mid-January, McDavid has points in 13 of the last 17 games played. Six of his last nine games have been multi-point games.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-1

Carter Hart gets another start for the Flyers. Hart made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win on Saturday, snapping a personal three-game losing streak. Hart was also in goal against the Oilers in October and made 34 saves in a 5-3 Flyers win.

Mikko Koskinen gets the start for the Oilers. Koskinen made 44 saves in his last start on Saturday in a win over the Florida Panthers. He has wins in three straight starts.   

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-26

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Max Willman (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-1
 
Oilers Scratches: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (injury), Kris Russell (injury), Zack Kassian (injury), Jesse Puljujarvi (injury), Kyle Turris (injury), Colton Sceviour (healthy), Brendan Perlini (healthy), Philip Broberg (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: The Flyers have no changes to the lineup from last game. 
  • Oilers: The Oilers are without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins due to injury, but will get Kailer Yamamoto and Duncan Keith back in the lineup from injury. The Oilers are expected to go with an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Oilers (3rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Oilers (26th)
  • Recent History vs. Oilers
    • Oct. 27, 2021 - Flyers 5, Oilers 3 (at EDM)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Oilers
    • Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen - 14 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
    • Cam Atkinson - 18 GP, 9 G, 4 A, 13 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 16 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Carter Hart - 3 GP, 2-1-0, 4.20 GAA, .884 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Konecny will play in his 400th NHL game tonight.
    • Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs three points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

