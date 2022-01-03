Flyers-Oilers: Game 53 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers managed to avoid nearing history any further on Saturday with a win for the first time in seven games. Despite their current losing streak being snapped at six games, they still closed out the month of February with just their third win in the last two months.

That said, the team was always closing in on the end result soon enough, especially after leading in multiple games against high-quality opponents. Now that they have a win under their belts, they look to continue that against another high-powered offense, facing the Edmonton Oilers.

Game time is 7 p.m.