Flyers-Oilers: Game 53 Preview
03/01/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers managed to avoid nearing history any further on Saturday with a win for the first time in seven games. Despite their current losing streak being snapped at six games, they still closed out the month of February with just their third win in the last two months.
That said, the team was always closing in on the end result soon enough, especially after leading in multiple games against high-quality opponents. Now that they have a win under their belts, they look to continue that against another high-powered offense, facing the Edmonton Oilers.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Edmonton Oilers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Claude Giroux
|49
|17
|22
|39
|Connor McDavid
|52
|28
|47
|75
|Cam Atkinson
|52
|18
|21
|39
|Leon Draisaitl
|53
|36
|38
|74
|Travis Konecny
|50
|8
|23
|31
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|45
|7
|30
|37
|Scott Laughton
|49
|10
|14
|24
|Zach Hyman
|47
|19
|16
|35
|James van Riemsdyk
|52
|11
|9
|20
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|46
|12
|16
|28
Carter Hart gets another start for the Flyers. Hart made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win on Saturday, snapping a personal three-game losing streak. Hart was also in goal against the Oilers in October and made 34 saves in a 5-3 Flyers win.
Mikko Koskinen gets the start for the Oilers. Koskinen made 44 saves in his last start on Saturday in a win over the Florida Panthers. He has wins in three straight starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Hayes (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Max Willman (healthy), Kevin Connauton (healthy)
- Flyers: The Flyers have no changes to the lineup from last game.
- Oilers: The Oilers are without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins due to injury, but will get Kailer Yamamoto and Duncan Keith back in the lineup from injury. The Oilers are expected to go with an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Oilers (3rd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Oilers (26th)
- Recent History vs. Oilers
- Oct. 27, 2021 - Flyers 5, Oilers 3 (at EDM)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Oilers
- Claude Giroux - 17 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen - 14 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
- Cam Atkinson - 18 GP, 9 G, 4 A, 13 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 16 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 2-1-0, 4.20 GAA, .884 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny will play in his 400th NHL game tonight.
- Derick Brassard needs two goals to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs three points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
