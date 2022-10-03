Flyers-Panthers: Game 57 Preview
03/10/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers last won three games in a row from Dec. 10 to 14. It's the only winning streak of three games or more this season.
The Flyers have a chance to get their second on Thursday night when they take on the Florida Panthers, but the task will certainly not be easy. The Panthers enter the night in a tie for second in the NHL and first in the Eastern Conference with Carolina at 83 points.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Florida Panthers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|56
|20
|22
|42
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|57
|18
|60
|78
|Claude Giroux
|53
|17
|23
|40
|Aleksander Barkov
|44
|26
|31
|57
|Travis Konecny
|54
|9
|24
|33
|Sam Reinhart
|54
|19
|35
|54
|Scott Laughton
|53
|11
|17
|28
|Aaron Ekblad
|56
|15
|35
|50
|Joel Farabee
|38
|11
|11
|22
|Anthony Duclair
|49
|23
|21
|44
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was outstanding in Tuesday's game, making a career-high 47 saves in a 2-1 win over Vegas.
Sergei Bobrovsky gets the start for Florida. Bobrovsky is currently on a three-game winning streak, including a 32-save win over the Penguins on Tuesday night.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Max Willman (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
- Flyers: Cam York was called up and comes into the lineup for Nick Seeler. No other changes are expected.
- Panthers: Petteri Lindbohm makes his debut with the Panthers. Both Anton Lundell and Ryan Lomberg are not available due to injury.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (30th), Panthers (12th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Panthers (13th)
- Recent History vs. Panthers
- Nov. 24, 2021 - Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at FLA)
- Oct. 23, 2021 - Panthers 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers
- Cam Atkinson - 29 GP, 10 G, 10 A, 20 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 34 GP, 10 G, 12 A, 22 P
- Claude Giroux - 42 GP, 11 G, 16 A, 27 P
- Carter Hart - 5 GP, 2-3-0, 2.69 GAA, .916 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Derick Brassard needs one goal to reach 200 for his career.
- Claude Giroux needs two points to reach 900 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
