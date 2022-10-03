Flyers-Panthers: Game 57 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
03/10/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers last won three games in a row from Dec. 10 to 14. It's the only winning streak of three games or more this season.

The Flyers have a chance to get their second on Thursday night when they take on the Florida Panthers, but the task will certainly not be easy. The Panthers enter the night in a tie for second in the NHL and first in the Eastern Conference with Carolina at 83 points.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 56 20 22 42 Jonathan Huberdeau 57 18 60 78
Claude Giroux 53 17 23 40 Aleksander Barkov 44 26 31 57
Travis Konecny 54 9 24 33 Sam Reinhart 54 19 35 54
Scott Laughton 53 11 17 28 Aaron Ekblad 56 15 35 50
Joel Farabee 38 11 11 22 Anthony Duclair 49 23 21 44

Players To Watch 3-10

Scott Laughton had a pair of assists in Tuesday's game, his second multi-point game in the last three games. Laughton has 13 points in his last 14 games going back to Jan. 25. 
 
Jonathan Huberdeau enters Thursday's game on a three-game points streak. In the last 18 games, Huberdeau has just three goals but 22 assists for 25 points. Huberdeau has recorded at least one point in 16 of the last 18 games.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-10

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart was outstanding in Tuesday's game, making a career-high 47 saves in a 2-1 win over Vegas.

Sergei Bobrovsky gets the start for Florida. Bobrovsky is currently on a three-game winning streak, including a 32-save win over the Penguins on Tuesday night. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-10

Flyers Scratches: Ryan Ellis (injury), Nate Thompson (injury), Kevin Connauton (healthy), Max Willman (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-10
 
Panthers Scratches: Markus Nutivaara (injury), Joe Thornton (injury), Ryan Lomberg (injury), Anton Lundell (injury), Lucas Carlsson (healthy)
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Cam York was called up and comes into the lineup for Nick Seeler. No other changes are expected.
  • Panthers: Petteri Lindbohm makes his debut with the Panthers. Both Anton Lundell and Ryan Lomberg are not available due to injury.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Panthers (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (21st), Panthers (13th)
  • Recent History vs. Panthers
    • Nov. 24, 2021 - Panthers 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at FLA)
    • Oct. 23, 2021 - Panthers 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers
    • Cam Atkinson - 29 GP, 10 G, 10 A, 20 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 34 GP, 10 G, 12 A, 22 P
    • Claude Giroux - 42 GP, 11 G, 16 A, 27 P
    • Carter Hart - 5 GP, 2-3-0, 2.69 GAA, .916 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Derick Brassard needs one goal to reach 200 for his career.
    • Claude Giroux needs two points to reach 900 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

