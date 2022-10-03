Flyers-Panthers: Game 57 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers last won three games in a row from Dec. 10 to 14. It's the only winning streak of three games or more this season.

The Flyers have a chance to get their second on Thursday night when they take on the Florida Panthers, but the task will certainly not be easy. The Panthers enter the night in a tie for second in the NHL and first in the Eastern Conference with Carolina at 83 points.

Game time is 7 p.m.